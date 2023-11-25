18-Wheeler Carrying Milk Catches Fire Causing HAZMAT Spill On I-75 Saturday Afternoon

photo by HCOEM Operations Chief, CJ Davis photo by HCOEM Operations Chief, CJ Davis photo by HCOEM Operations Chief, CJ Davis photo by HCOEM Operations Chief, CJ Davis Previous Next

An 18-wheeler carrying gallons on milk caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

A motorist called 911 at 2 p.m. reporting a tractor trailer was on fire at I-75 at Scenic Overlook. The Tri-Community VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a trailer fire along with a large spill containing milk on the interstate as well as milk containers on fire and scattered on the interstate.

Tri-Community VFD requested mutual aid response for additional manpower. Bradley County Fire Rescue and the Hamilton County HAZMAT team responded to the scene.

Fire officials reported approximately 5,000 gallons of milk spilled on interstate mixed with diesel from saddle tanks.

No injuries were reported.

The HAZMAT team used pads and boom to contain the milk from run off into the storm drains.