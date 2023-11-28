Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:
BALLARD, RICHARD DALE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/21/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/15/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAIN
  • (VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CAROUTHERS, THOMAS GLEEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/23/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
COUSIN-MCGHEE, TANIKA CHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/16/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUMLEY, DANA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DENNIS, ANTHONY MIKALE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/13/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FORD, DALVIN DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/07/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILDON, KYAIR JONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
GOOD, CHLOE MARISA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HALL, ANDREW MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HALL, ANTHONY DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAYES, ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HEARD, DEMARCUS MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOPER, JERROD HEATH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/11/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, TREVON MALIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/09/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)
MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCULLOUGH, JUSTIN QUATIOUS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/21/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
NELSON, QUINTRELL JAQIES
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
PARKER, AMIE BROOK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/03/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
PARMELEE, ERIC JASON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/11/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PENN, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 04/23/1959
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST
  • VANDALISM
  • SHOPLIFTING
PLECKER, ROBERT MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REEDER, LAURIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIVERA-PAGAN, GERARDO GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/29/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, DARRIUS LEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/02/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMMONS, TRAMELVIN DEJUANTE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEELE, GARRISON DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STONER, COLBY TYSON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 12/19/1950
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SWEAT, ALBERTA
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 10/15/1947
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
TAYLOR, RICHARD LAVORIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TERRERO, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/13/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/11/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
TURNER, KAREN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/24/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
WHIDDON, COURTNEY ANGELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITTEMORE, BRANDON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY)
WILSON, KENNETH C
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/24/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE






