Here are the mug shots:

BALLARD, RICHARD DALE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/21/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 07/15/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAIN

(VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CAROUTHERS, THOMAS GLEEN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/23/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT COUSIN-MCGHEE, TANIKA CHANTEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/16/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUMLEY, DANA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/12/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/19/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DENNIS, ANTHONY MIKALE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/13/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT FORD, DALVIN DESHAE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/07/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILDON, KYAIR JONTE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY GOOD, CHLOE MARISA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/28/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HALL, ANDREW MORGAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/24/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR HALL, ANTHONY DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAYES, ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/23/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HEARD, DEMARCUS MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/31/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOPER, JERROD HEATH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/11/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JOHNSON, TREVON MALIK

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/09/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA) MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCULLOUGH, JUSTIN QUATIOUS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/17/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00 METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/25/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/21/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/27/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING NELSON, QUINTRELL JAQIES

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/14/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS PARKER, AMIE BROOK

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/03/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS PARMELEE, ERIC JASON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/11/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION PENN, TIMOTHY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 04/23/1959

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST

VANDALISM

SHOPLIFTING PLECKER, ROBERT MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT REEDER, LAURIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/31/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RIVERA-PAGAN, GERARDO GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/29/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, DARRIUS LEVON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/02/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMMONS, TRAMELVIN DEJUANTE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/17/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STEELE, GARRISON DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/18/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STONER, COLBY TYSON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 07/03/1969

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 12/19/1950

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SWEAT, ALBERTA

Age at Arrest: 76

Date of Birth: 10/15/1947

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT TAYLOR, RICHARD LAVORIS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/20/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED TERRERO, CANDICE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/13/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 06/11/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

(VOP) AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

TURNER, KAREN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/24/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING) WHIDDON, COURTNEY ANGELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/13/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITTEMORE, BRANDON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/26/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY) WILSON, KENNETH C

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/24/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

