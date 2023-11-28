Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BALLARD, RICHARD DALE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/21/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BILLINGSLEY, DARLENE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 07/15/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- (VOP) VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAIN
- (VOP) VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CAROUTHERS, THOMAS GLEEN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/23/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|COUSIN-MCGHEE, TANIKA CHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/16/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRUMLEY, DANA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/12/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DENNIS, ANTHONY MIKALE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/13/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|FORD, DALVIN DESHAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/07/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GILDON, KYAIR JONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOOD, CHLOE MARISA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/28/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HALL, ANDREW MORGAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HALL, ANTHONY DUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HAYES, ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HEARD, DEMARCUS MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/21/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOOPER, JERROD HEATH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/11/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- (VOP) DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|HOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JOHNSON, TREVON MALIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/09/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD COUNTY GA)
|
|MANGRUM, LUCAS CALEB
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLOUGH, JUSTIN QUATIOUS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/17/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
|
|METSCH, ROBERT EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/21/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORRIS, HARVEY ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NELSON, QUINTRELL JAQIES
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, AMIE BROOK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/03/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|PARMELEE, ERIC JASON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/11/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|PENN, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 04/23/1959
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST
- VANDALISM
- SHOPLIFTING
|
|PLECKER, ROBERT MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|REEDER, LAURIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIVERA-PAGAN, GERARDO GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/29/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, DARRIUS LEVON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/02/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMMONS, TRAMELVIN DEJUANTE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STEELE, GARRISON DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|STONER, COLBY TYSON
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 12/19/1950
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SWEAT, ALBERTA
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 10/15/1947
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, RICHARD LAVORIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|TERRERO, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/13/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/11/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- (VOP) AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|TURNER, KAREN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/24/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
|
|WHIDDON, COURTNEY ANGELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/13/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITTEMORE, BRANDON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/26/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SEXUAL BATTERY)
|
|WILSON, KENNETH C
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/24/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 11/27/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|