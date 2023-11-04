Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Taking On 2 New Police Officers After 2 Shift To School Duties

  • Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Two officers from the Soddy Daisy Police Department have been moved to work as school resource officers in two of the city’s public schools. Two new officers will be hired to replace the SROs, and police equipment for them will also be needed for them. On Thursday night, the commissioners approved the purchase of two new Motorola mobile car radios and two portable radios for the new police officers.

Six other police radios were also approved for the amount of $33,719.25. Money received from a grant to prevent violent crimes was used to buy two more mobile car radios and four more portable radios for the police department, which will be used to replace old radios and to have a few spares. This amount is fully reimbursable.

The council agreed to approve a purchase order of $11,008 from Southeastern Materials for materials that were used to pave Depot Street. The road had been deteriorating because of water running underneath it washing away the road bed.

The KELCURT Foundation will be adding to the services that it already provides to the Soddy Daisy community. In addition to the Community Library and the many community events that are held for residents, there will be a community garden next year, organized by Curtis Cecil, co-founder of KELCURT. The council voted to enter into a five-year lease agreement with the KELCURT Foundation for land to establish a community garden for people who do not have a place to garden at their homes. Mr. Cecil told the council that one of KELCURT’s goals is to improve food sustainability in Soddy Daisy. In Phase One, garden beds will be created with wheelchair accessibility. There will also be two “market beds,” with 10 percent of what is grown to be given to the local food bank. Use of the gardens will be free but Mr. Cecil said they must adhere to a set of rules, such as agreeing not to use any pesticides. People can keep all the food they raise. There will also be a pollinator garden on the property.

The city’s personnel policy was revised Thursday night when the council voted to formalize what it has already been doing, said City Manager Burt Johnson. Since 2013, full-time Police and First responders have a maximum retirement age of 60. With the revised policy part-time first responders and police will have that same age requirement. At this time, the new rule does not apply to any of the city’s current staff. Mr. Johnson said he believes this policy will reduce the city’s insurance rates.

Things have been put in place for Soddy Daisy’s Christmas festivities. Nooga Lights will be holding a drive-through light show with synchronized music inside Pine Tree Park. The city’s public works department has made a lot of electricity available in the park that will be used to create the displays. Up to 300 cars are expected to come each night. There will also be a tree-lighting ceremony for a 62-foot-tall Christmas tree in Poe’s Tavern Park. Local volunteer Cindi Sanden, on behalf of the North Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, is coordinating the events and obtaining the tree itself. These Christmas displays should bring a lot of people into Soddy Daisy, which the city welcomes, said Commissioner Gene Shipley.

He also said that the Hamilton County Fair at McDonald Farm in nearby Sale Creek will be taking place next weekend. It will be the biggest fair the county has ever had. A rodeo will be held on Friday night and there will be music and a carnival area for kids. The city’s annual Pioneer Days will be this coming Saturday.

Each commissioner thanked the fire, police and, especially, the public works department for their contributions and help with this year’s Fall Festival that had been organized by the volunteer group Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful. And Commissioner Mark Penney, recognizing that Mr. Grant is pulled in many directions, suggested that the city consider hiring an assistant for the public works director. Mayor Steve Everett said the parks and recreation department is being restructured. The proposal would include having the board with around 5-7 and that move might provide help for the department.

There was also discussion at the commission meeting about adding a second story to the concession stand that is currently being built. The time to do this is while it is already under construction, said the mayor. A follow-up discussion to decide if that will be done will take place at the commissioners’ next workshop. Mayor Everett also announced that building permits for the city were $2.5 million during the month of October.

Boy Scout Jackson Gallagher got approval from the council for his Eagle Scout project. He will put up a kiosk at the Big Soddy Gulf with maps of trails. He will also install trail markers so people will have an idea of where they are in the park. That will allow people who need help in the park, to tell first responders where they can be found.

