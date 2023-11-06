Police Blotter: Husband Mad Wife Breaks Window To Get Into Their House; Group Steals $9,000 Worth Of Items From Beauty Spot

A husband and wife were reported in a verbal disorder on their front porch on Hooker Road. The man told police he was in the residence when he heard glass break. He said he came outside to investigate and found his wife had broken the window. He said this is when the verbal disorder began. He said he was angry that his wife had been gone all night and about her breaking the window. Police informed him that because he and his wife are married, she was within her rights in breaking the window to gain access to the residence. Police also told him that his wife is an established resident at this address and cannot be forced to move out. The man provided police with a video of the incident that was captured on their front porch camera. Police observed the video which showed a verbal argument between the two. Police spoke with the wife, who said she had been locked out of her house, possibly by her husband, prior to breaking the window because she did not know if he was home. She said once she broke the window he came out to the porch and the verbal disorder ensued. She said he told her she needed to leave and began throwing her belongings on the front porch. Police suggested to both of them that they separate for the time being to keep the situation from escalating. They came to the solution that the wife would gather some of her belongings and leave until the situation deescalates.



* * *

A man told police he was cleaning out his friend's residence at her request due to her relocating to an assisted living facility. He said during the cleanup he found a .22 caliber revolver and a tin of ammunition and wanted to hand it over to the police. Police ran the serial number on the revolver and it will be checked into the Property Division with the friend listed as the owner.

* * *

A customer told police her bag was stolen from inside DSW Shoes, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., by a white female with blonde hair wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. The woman was accompanied by a white male. Police were able to observe this on camera. The customer said her bag is a multi-colored one that contained her credit cards, insurance cards, driver's license, keys and phone. She was unable to ping her phone, as it was shut off. She was told to call police if she is able to ping her phone or if she finds out that her credit cards have been used.

* * *

The manager of Captain D's, 1690 E 23rd St., told police he located a firearm in a booth near the restrooms. He waited to see if anyone would come back for it, but no one did. It is an American Derringer Co. .45 cal. pistol. It was taken to Property.

* * *

A dispute was reported on Sunset Strip at 11:20 p.m. Police spoke with a man who said his wife locked him outside. Police walked him to the door, where his wife was standing. He told her that he wanted his phone and then he was going to leave for the night. The man went inside, but could not locate his phone. He gathered a few clothes and a phone charger, then proceeded to leave the residence without incident.

* * *

A woman on W. 38th Street called police and said a man was over at her residence and would not leave. She then said he threatened her and then left. Police responded to speak with her about the incident. Police were unable to get anyone to answer the door and adjacent neighbors said they had not heard a disorder and did not believe she was currently home.

* * *



A man told police he was working at Parkridge Hospital from 6:50 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., and hadn't been back to his vehicle the entire time. He said he returned to his vehicle, a Volkswagen Tiguan (TN tag), after his shift and noticed his driver's side front and rear door handles were broken. He stated he didn't know who had done it or an approximate time. He said the damages will cost around $500.

* * *

A woman told police she accidentally left her phone at the Krystal on Brainerd Road. When she came back to retrieve her phone, it was gone, so she began tracking it. She was able to track it to the Speedway gas station nearby, but no one had seen it. She then received a notification on her daughter's phone that her Cash App was sending money to a specific account, so she looked up the name related to the Cash App, and it showed a man. She was able to locate the man at the Taco Bell across the street from the last known track from her phone, and she called police from there. Police spoke with the man and at first he said he didn't take or have the woman's phone, but eventually he told police where he placed the phone after he found it. He said he placed it on the chip aisle behind a yellow Lays bag at the Speedway. When another officer went to locate the phone, it was recovered. The woman said that since she got her phone back with all of her info, she did not want to prosecute for the theft of her phone, or the $29.58 that the man sent himself from her Cash App.

* * *



An employee at Hayward Bolt and Specialty Store, 2805 S. Orchard Knob Ave., told police that sometime during the weekend, an unknown man was observed on camera pushing away a commercial dumpster on wheels, as well as two cardboard dump bins. Police do not have any suspect information. Police checked the surrounding area for signs of where these bins may have gone, but were unable to locate anything.

* * *

A woman told police that Public Storage, 1015 Gadd Road, put a lock on their storage unit because they were late on a payment. She said that they have since paid the fee and the lock was supposed to be removed within 24 hours. She said she knocked on the back door to the office and no one answered. She said the door was unlocked, so she poked her head in and said "hello." She said a woman cussed at her and said she was not opening until noon. Police spoke to the employee, who said they are short staffed and she is off on Mondays. The employee said someone would be in the office at noon and that they could remove the lock for her then. The woman wanted it documented that it has been seven days and the lock was still on their unit. The woman placed her own lock back on the unit as well so that way when Public Storage removed theirs it would still be secured. She said she would come back the next day.

* * *

Police responded to the old Tennessee Temple dorms on Orchard Knob Avenue in search of Hispanic males who were trespassing in the dorms. During the search, Police found the TN ID of a woman. Police will submit the ID to CPD Property Division.

* * *



A shoplifting at was reported at Belk at Northgate. Police spoke with an employee who said that a black male and female were observed taking items from the store and passing all points of sale without offering payment. He said they took an air fryer and bedding totaling approximately $320. He told police the man looked to be in his mid-30s, standing six feet tall, wearing all black and had a black ball cap. The woman looked to be in her mid-20s. He said they left in a white Toyota Solara. Video footage showed the two enter and leave the store, but the quality was not clear enough to get a facial description. Additional footage showed their vehicle to be a convertible with a black top. The employee said their vehicle had a temp tag.

* * *

A man who owns a duplex on E. 26th Street told police a person who lives next door is cutting through the yard. The tenant believes it is a person who has been trespassed in the past, and the tenant has a restraining order against this person. There is no physical evidence at this time of who the person is. The owner said she just wanted to do everything she could as the property owner. This residence has been placed on the Watch List.

* * *

A man at a business at 55 Workman Road told police that when he and his co-workers left to grab lunch (12:30 p.m.) someone in a green Kia Soul stole his sub woofer amplifier. He said video showed a black male exit the green Kia Soul and pull on every door handle in the parking lot. He said his was unlocked, unfortunately. The man then disconnected his amplifier ($200) and left the property. Security footage of the incident could only capture the vehicle description and that the man was a black male. No tag was able to be seen. Police were able to view a fingerprint on one of the vehicles where the man pulled on the door handle. Attempts were made to lift the print, but were not successful. There is no further description of the suspect or the vehicle. There are multiple Kia Souls that match the description of the vehicle in the area, and police will attempt to get out with them. The man was provided a complaint card with his report number.

* * *

The manager of Ulta Beauty at Northgate Mall told police that six people (one black female and five black males) entered the store and began grabbing items off the shelves and placing them in garbage bags they had brought with them. She said they also broke six display cases (valued at $1,000 each). She estimated they took around $9,000 worth of items. Police observed the incident on security camera footage. Investigation is pending suspect identification.