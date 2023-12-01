Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Seeks Return Of Pet Crate Neighbor Borrowed; Police Help Man Upset About Health Card Being Tossed By Former Employer

  • Friday, December 1, 2023
A woman on Arkwright Street told police she had borrowed a pet crate from a neighbor back in March of this year. She said she was under the impression that the neighbor gave it to her to keep. She said that neighbor has recently started asking for it back and following her on social media. She gave police the crate and they returned it to the neighbor so there would be no more issues.

* * *

A woman told police some man stole her purse from her place of work at 6025 E.
Brainerd Road. She said the store has working cameras, but she was unable to secure footage. Police provided an email address in case any footage is located. She valued her purse and belongings at $400. Police currently have no viable suspect information.

* * *

A woman told police she last had possession of her backpack in the parking area across from Jax Liquor, and did not notice that the bag did not make it into the car when they were leaving the area. She said the backpack contained several misc. electronic cables, as well as some medication, but could not recall what type of medication. She said she provided her information to the property owners on the chance that someone located her bag and turns it in.

* * *

Officers responded to a homeless person sleeping by the door of a business at 5530 Hixson Pike. The owner wanted her trespassed. Police spoke to the woman and identified her. She was informed she was trespassed from the property and she would be arrested if she were found back at the property. She began packing her items and left the property.

* * *

Police received a call about a suspicious person walking away from the Downtown Library. Police spoke with a man who matched the description given. The man was very cooperative in giving his identity. There was no reason to detain him, so he was free to go about his way.

* * *

A nearby resident of a home on S. Willow Street called in to report a suspicious vehicle in the alleyway behind the address. Police responded and located an unoccupied Subaru Outback bearing a TN tag. This vehicle returned stolen out of Chattanooga, which was verified by NCIC. The vehicle was removed from NCIC and towed from the location by United Wrecker #2. No keys were recovered with the vehicle, and no further suspect information was obtained. The owner of the vehicle was notified by Dispatch that the vehicle was recovered.

* * *

A woman on W. 38th Street called police about a disorder. Police attempted to make contact with the woman at her address, but received no answer at the door. A few minutes later the woman arrived on scene and said her boyfriend and friend were in a verbal disorder earlier, but left prior to police arrival. She said there was no longer a disorder and she did not need police.

* * *

A woman on Aubrey Avenue told police she had left her vehicle parked on the street in front of her house the day before around 6:30 p.m. When she got back out to it that morning around 7:40 a.m. she discovered some damage on it. There was a medium sized dent and a scratch on the driver's side front door. She is not really sure what happened to it.

* * *

A man on E. 11th Street told police he had left his vehicle parked at his home overnight and he last saw it the night before around 9:30 p.m. When he got back to it that morning around 6:30 a.m., he discovered the inside had been ransacked and some things had been stolen. Also, the passenger side front door was bent around the frame and the window behind the door in the rear of the cab had been broken out.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at Belle Rive Boutique, 113 Frazier Ave. The owner told police a white female stole a $10 pair of stud earrings and left the store on foot. The woman was captured on video surveillance concealing the merchandise while the owner assisted another customer. Police checked the area in an attempt to locate the woman, but to no avail.

* * *

A woman at Employbridge, 2204 Encompass Dr., told police that their staffing agency received an application for a man. They said that their system rejected the application and then sent him an email saying they were not taking his application. The man then responded to the email twice and said that they were all going to die. The woman wanted to make a report about the incident just in case anything was to happen; they did not want to proceed with any kind of charges. The staffing agency was able to provide all the information for the man.

* * *

An employee at Premium Landscaping told police he parked a truck in the parking lot of the Starbucks on Brainerd Road. The man said he was working on the east side of the business. When he returned, he said he noticed that the RedMax black/red blower had been taken from the bed of the work vehicle. Police will attempt to view video footage from Starbucks.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at a business at 5425 Highway 153. Police made contact with a woman fitting the description in front of Planet Fitness. Police were told by multiple employees that the woman was bothering customers. The woman was trespassed from the property. She left without incident.

* * *

A woman on Colony Circle told police she is receiving unwanted texts. The texts are saying several things, including that they like her BMW (car) and she might wake up with no car tomorrow. She has no idea of who is sending the texts.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder at First Response Towing at 980 Airport Road regarding an employee who had been recently terminated and was causing problems. Police spoke with the ex-employee. He said he was trying to get his DOT heath card that was in the truck he had been using several days prior. He said the owner told him he threw everything away, so he got upset because it was going to cost him money to get another one. Police spoke with the doctor's office, who said they would issue him a new one at no charge, and he was told he was trespassed from the tow yard and not to return.
Esmerelda Lee To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
TVA Headquarters In Downtown Chattanooga May Be Demolished; One Option Afterward Is Closing Broad Street
Esmerelda Lee To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
