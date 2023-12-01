Latest Headlines

Future Of Historic Federal Courthouse On Georgia Avenue Up In The Air

  • Friday, December 1, 2023
Federal Courthoue on Georgia Avenue
Federal Courthoue on Georgia Avenue

The federal government's General Services Administration, with a new federal courthouse planned to be ready by 2030, is still in the process of making a final determination on how to best dispose of the historic Joel W. Solomon Building.

The marble structure on Georgia Avenue across from Miller Park was the final creation of noted Chattanooga architect R.H. Hunt.

An environmental assessment draft report says, "GSA will take into account multiple points of consideration, including financial viability, availability of appropriations, the needs and requirements of the federal tenancy, as well as the historic significance of the property.

"It is GSA’s goal to make a decision for the Solomon Building that is in the best interest of the Federal Government and taxpayers. Disposal options will be determined through the GSA disposal process.

"Future reuse of the Solomon Building is not part of the Proposed Action and is not considered in this EA."

GSA earlier "determined that renovation and expansion of the existing courthouse was not feasible due to the cost for such renovations, disruption to existing courthouse operations during renovations, and the lack of additional space to accommodate the additional square footage necessary to bring the existing courthouse into compliance with the U.S. Courts Design Guide, as amended in 2008 and 2016 (Judicial Conference of the United States 2021)."

The existing federal courthouse serves the Eastern District of Tennessee, one of 94 federal judicial districts established across the country. Each district has its own U.S. District Court. In addition to the District Court itself, the Solomon Building hosts other judicial and non-judicial-related tenants. It was constructed in 1933 and currently supports four courtrooms and three district judges, one senior district judge, and two magistrate judges.

The report says, "The courthouse building lacks adequate security, does not provide for future expansion, and does not meet USCDG (U.S. Courthouse Design Guide) standards. Because of inadequacies in the existing building’s configuration and size, judges, prisoners, and the public must use the same public elevators and corridors. There are not enough courtroom holding cells. The prisoner access route to one of the magistrate judge courtrooms passes through the magistrate judge’s chambers. Further, the building lacks a prisoner sally port, adequate setbacks, or perimeter barriers. The building has ongoing water infiltration issues, mold issues, and a major rat infestation throughout the building, as well as the presence of asbestos. None of the courtrooms meet the recommended size requirements of the USCDG, nor accessibility requirements for persons with disabilities."

The new courthouse will have approximately 190,478 gross square feet and accommodate 40 secured parking spaces, seven courtrooms, and nine chambers.

Tenants of the existing courthouse that would move to the new Courthouse currently include:

• U.S. District Court,

• Circuit Library,

• U.S. Probation Office,

• U.S. Department of Justice - U.S. Marshals Service,

• U.S. Department of Justice - Office of the U.S. Attorneys,

• Congressional Offices, and

• GSA.

In addition, the Bankruptcy Court and potentially the U.S. Trustees would relocate to the new Courthouse from their current leased space in the Old Post Office Custom House Building, located at the intersection of E. 11th Street and Lindsay Street, it was stated.

The report states, "While the U.S. Attorney’s Office currently located in the Old Post Office Custom House Building would not move to the new courthouse, the proposed courthouse would include approximately 1,500 square feet of trial preparation space for their use."

Latest Headlines
Covenant Women Win 81-62 In Mountaintop Madness Opener
  • Sports
  • 12/1/2023
Esmerelda Lee To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
Esmerelda Lee To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
  • Breaking News
  • 12/1/2023
Knoxville West Goes Back-To-Back In 5A Title Game, 24-19
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/1/2023
TVA Headquarters In Downtown Chattanooga May Be Demolished; One Option Afterward Is Closing Broad Street
TVA Headquarters In Downtown Chattanooga May Be Demolished; One Option Afterward Is Closing Broad Street
  • Breaking News
  • 12/1/2023
Future Of Historic Federal Courthouse On Georgia Avenue Up In The Air
Future Of Historic Federal Courthouse On Georgia Avenue Up In The Air
  • Breaking News
  • 12/1/2023
MVP Farrior Leads South Pittsburg Comeback Win
MVP Farrior Leads South Pittsburg Comeback Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/1/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Says Car Backed Into Her While At A Red Light; Drunk Man Trying To Get In Wrong House Given Ride To Waffle House
  • 12/2/2023

A woman told police someone had backed into her vehicle. She said she was sitting at the red light on Highway 153 traveling north bound when a silver Chevy Tahoe with TN tag backed into her front ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/2/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA 5206 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ... more

Esmerelda Lee To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
Esmerelda Lee To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
  • 12/1/2023

Vice President of Century Park Associates, Lee alumna, and recent TICUA Hall of Fame inductee Esmerelda Lee will deliver the commencement address at Lee University’s winter ceremony, taking place ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Seeks Return Of Pet Crate Neighbor Borrowed; Police Help Man Upset About Health Card Being Tossed By Former Employer
  • 12/1/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/1/2023
American Airlines Increases Daily Flights To Dallas-Fort Worth From Chattanooga Airport
  • 11/30/2023
Walden's Ridge Is Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/30/2023
Lucky Player Wins $50,000 Powerball Double Play In Chattanooga
  • 11/30/2023
Opinion
Safety Should Be Prioritized Over Convenience
  • 12/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati Choo Choo City Comparison No. 2
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati Choo Choo City Comparison No. 2
  • 12/1/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/1/2023
Dark Money Harms Policies And Silences Citizen Voices
  • 11/30/2023
City Can't Control Personal Choices But Can Control Design
  • 11/30/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Woes On Display In ACC Losses
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Woes On Display In ACC Losses
  • 11/30/2023
Mocs Start Slow, Suffer 82-68 Loss At Lipscomb
  • 11/29/2023
UTC Women Win 49-43 At Kennesaw State
  • 11/29/2023
Covenant Women Win 81-62 In Mountaintop Madness Opener
  • 12/1/2023
Moc Wrestlers Travel To Boling Springs, NC For Two Matches
  • 12/1/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Baylor-McCallie Game, Artificial Turf, White Oak History, And Mountain City Club
  • 12/1/2023
After 30 Years Of Service, Senior Center Manager Looks Forward To Continuing Building Healthy Lifestyles For Chattanooga Seniors
After 30 Years Of Service, Senior Center Manager Looks Forward To Continuing Building Healthy Lifestyles For Chattanooga Seniors
  • 12/1/2023
Christmas Lights at The Commons in Collegedale, A Holiday Destination
  • 12/1/2023
Michele Coffman Touts Her Experience In Talk To Civitan Club
Michele Coffman Touts Her Experience In Talk To Civitan Club
  • 12/1/2023
Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing Dec. 3
  • 12/1/2023
Entertainment
Ringgold’s Ashley Campos To Share The Stage With Her Son In Child’s Theatre Debut
  • 12/1/2023
Chattanooga Boys Choir Presents Hope For The Holidays Saturday
  • 12/1/2023
Best of Grizzard - Tennessee Pool
Best of Grizzard - Tennessee Pool
  • 12/1/2023
Annie Moses Band, East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra To Host Christmas Concert Dec. 3
  • 12/1/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/30/2023
Opinion
Safety Should Be Prioritized Over Convenience
  • 12/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati Choo Choo City Comparison No. 2
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati Choo Choo City Comparison No. 2
  • 12/1/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/1/2023
Dining
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Business/Government
Hazardous Materials Team Receives Prestigious Accreditation
Hazardous Materials Team Receives Prestigious Accreditation
  • 12/1/2023
Local Boutique Savannah Taylor Expands With Maternity Concept At Cambridge Square
  • 12/1/2023
October State Revenues Fall Short Of Budgeted Estimates
  • 12/1/2023
Real Estate
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Celebrates Continued Growth With Brokerage Team Expansion
  • 11/30/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 23-29
  • 11/30/2023
Steven Sharpe: Always Make Time To Learn From The Experts
  • 11/28/2023
Student Scene
Family Reads Program To Improve Literacy Across Hamilton County Launched By Chatt 2.0
  • 12/1/2023
Lee Alumna Named Bradley County Teacher Of The Year
Lee Alumna Named Bradley County Teacher Of The Year
  • 12/1/2023
Southern Adventist University Enactus Team Brings Global Spotlight To Social Entrepreneurship
  • 12/1/2023
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Opens Northwest Georgia Outpatient Clinic; Ribbon Cutting Is Dec. 5
Siskin Hospital Opens Northwest Georgia Outpatient Clinic; Ribbon Cutting Is Dec. 5
  • 12/1/2023
Parkridge East Hospital Honors Late Colleague By Dedicating New State-of-the-Art Mammography Suite In Her Name
  • 12/1/2023
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Campus Adding Full-Service Alzheimer’s Memory Care Community
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Campus Adding Full-Service Alzheimer’s Memory Care Community
  • 11/30/2023
Memories
Christmastime - December 1863 Programs Set For Dec. 16
  • 11/30/2023
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
  • 11/26/2023
What I Remember About That Terrible Friday In 1963
  • 11/24/2023
Outdoors
Recent Rainfall Has Improved Conditions In Streams Near Chattanooga That Host Endangered Fish Species
  • 12/1/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
  • 11/28/2023
Outdoor Burning Now Banned In Catoosa County
  • 11/27/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
The Church Of Jesus Christ’s Nativity Re-enactment Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 7-9
The Church Of Jesus Christ’s Nativity Re-enactment Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 7-9
  • 12/1/2023
Bob Tamasy: Navigating A World Of Promises – And Broken Promises
Bob Tamasy: Navigating A World Of Promises – And Broken Promises
  • 11/30/2023
"A Whole Lot To Get Ready" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/1/2023
Obituaries
Joyce Ann Clift Carden
Joyce Ann Clift Carden
  • 12/1/2023
Harvey J. Burks
  • 12/1/2023
Linda Faye Beavers
Linda Faye Beavers
  • 12/1/2023
Area Obituaries
Jordan, William Robert "Bob" (Cleveland)
Jordan, William Robert "Bob" (Cleveland)
  • 12/1/2023
Davis, Reba Laverne (Cleveland)
Davis, Reba Laverne (Cleveland)
  • 12/1/2023
Belva, Sharon (Cleveland)
Belva, Sharon (Cleveland)
  • 12/1/2023