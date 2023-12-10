Police Blotter: Intoxicated Woman Has 2 Coins Taken By Man At Motel; Woman Has Car Stolen Again

Police responded to a motel after an employee called about a woman in the lobby. Police spoke with the woman who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. She said she came to this motel with a man, but couldn’t remember his name, and she said she had had two large coins (which she said the largest was the size of a small burger from McDonald's). She had shown them to the man and he said he would help her find out what they were worth, so she gave them to him while at the motel room. Eventually, a disorder occurred and he made her leave the room. She said she was made to leave before she got her coins back. When police arrived, the man and his vehicle were no longer there. The woman could provide no identifying information or value regarding the coins. She requested a ride from police to a different location in the city, and she was transported to 4th Avenue and E. 23rd Street as she requested.



* * *

A thief entered a vehicle on Wall Street at 5:28 a.m. and five minutes later left with the victim’s credit cards, a Social Security card and some petty cash. All the credit cards were frozen and canceled and no charges were made to the cards. There was ring video of the incident.

* * *

A woman on Mansion Circle told police someone overnight busted out her passenger front window and went through her vehicle. She didn’t notice anything of value taken.

* * *

A woman on Norcross Road called police and said her neighbor had a tree removal company cutting trees down. One of the trees fell on her fence and caused damage. The officer told the woman to speak with the owner of the tree removal company about the damage and to take pictures and document the damage if they denied doing it. The officer told the woman if this happened, she would need to speak with the courts about a small claims lawsuit for the damages.

* * *

A man told police a deer ran out in front of his Ram 3500 on Highway 27 and caused damage to the front grill. There was visible damage to the front bumper of his truck. There were no injuries and TDOT removed the deer from the road.

* * *

Police responded to Youngstown Road for a suspicious vehicle. Police found the maroon Nissan Armada unoccupied with the driver's window down and key inside. An officer was able to find a phone number from a report for the registered owner but was unable to speak with him. The officer was able to speak with his ex-wife who gave the officer contact information for the man’s parents. Police spoke with the man’s parents who said they saw the man the day before, but were unable to get ahold of him now, however that was normal for him to have his phone off during the day. The father arrived and took possession of the car.

* **

A man on Golfview Drive told police someone vandalized his property. At least $1,000 worth of damage was observed on the property.

* * *

A man told police a fraudulent purchase on his debit card was made at the Sam's Club at 6101 Lee Hwy for $560. He lives in Georgia and he had never been to the Chattanooga Sam's Club. Police spoke with a Sam's Club loss prevention employee who said a black male had fraudulently created multiple accounts and purchased gift cards ($1,500). She said the man’s debit card was one of the accounts charged for the fraudulent purchases.

* * *

A woman on Henegar Circle told police she wanted her boyfriend escorted off her property. Police spoke with both and they said they were in a verbal argument. The woman declined to speak further with police and said they would handle it. Police ensured no further issues would arise as the woman and man left the area separately.

* * *

The manager of Academy Sports at Hamilton Place asked police to trespass a man from the premises. The man had been seen going in and out of Academy Sports numerous times disturbing the business. Police told the man he was trespassed and not to return to Academy Sports.

* * *

A woman on Central Drive called police and said a white male in a blue Buick Rendezvous followed her. She said the car followed her from her apartment to a gas station and back. The man in the vehicle made no attempt to contact the woman and she didn’t know who the person was.

* * *

Two men on Williams Street were in a verbal disorder. Police spoke with both and they agreed to leave the area for the evening. The left without any incident.

* * *

A man on Ido Way told police when he walked outside that morning and noticed his mother’s car had been stolen during the night. He said he had heard a car start around 4 a.m. while he was watching TV but that was the only thing he noticed during the night and didn’t get up to see what it was. He said inside the vehicle was a 9mm pistol loaded with red dot optic. Also in the vehicle was his wallet with cards and two pairs of Ray-Ban glasses. The vehicle and gun were entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

An officer conducted a traffic stop on N. Orchard Knob Avenue. A woman was driving the car with a fake temp tag on it when the officer pulled her over for a taillight violation. She had proper insurance and a valid license. The officer gave her a warning for the offenses and told her about the fake tag. The tag was removed from the vehicle and the officer told her it wasn’t possible to legally purchase a temp tag after she explained that she had been buying them from a nearby car lot for $50 each time it expired because the person she bought the car from in Murfreesboro had never sent her the title. The officer told her she needed to go to the courthouse and file a claim for a lost title in order to register the car and if anyone tried to sell her another temp tag that she should call the police. Now that she is aware she cannot purchase and display a temp tag that is not issued by the state to her, if she does it again it could be charged as a felony for falsifying an official state document.

* * *



A woman on Lower Mill Road told police her Nissan Altima had been stolen the day before. This was not the first time the vehicle was stolen. It had been stolen Sept. 30 and was recovered at 7710 E. Brainerd Road on Oct. 5. The officer asked the woman if a suspect was identified, and she believed THP might have gotten a certain suspect, but was unsure. The officer couldn’t find any report to confirm or deny this. Units drove to the suspect’s residence, but were unable to locate the car. It was entered into NCIC. Later her license plate and several personal items were found at Plantation Drive and Noah Reid Road near the railroad tracks. The items were returned the woman.