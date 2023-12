Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BELLINGER, JESSE CLAY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/21/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLEVINS, DANIEL LUKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 BRADY, JONATHAN BEAU

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/16/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAMBERS, DASCHELL DENISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/20/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, JECOREY ARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5000

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

EVADING ARREST CRAIG, MICHALE GARDNER

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOTSON, JOSHUA ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE FRISBEE, DUSTIN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GAINES, ERIC LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/06/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

HENDERSON, DOUGLASS BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,5000.

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST HILSANGER, DOUGLAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PTR

FAILURE TO APPEAR PTR KING, CANIECHA SHANTA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PERRY, LINDA SUE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/08/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) PETERS, CHRISTIAN STEFFON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/20/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

EVADING ARREST PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/20/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PICKETT, TONY ERIC

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT ROBINSON, MICHAEL JAY

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/05/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/24/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHEPHERD, CAMERON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/23/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SIMS, QUADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/09/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION TOMAS-VASQUEZ, NEHEMIAS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/05/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE TURNER, JERRY LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/04/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING VASQUEZ LOPEZ, MAYNOR ENRIQUE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE VAUGHN, ALISHA M

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY VELASCO, MISAEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WILLIAMS, CASEY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/09/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



