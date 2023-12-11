Police Blotter: Scammer Poses As Real Estate Manager; "Napoleon" Comes Bearing Money

A woman told police a black female scammed her by attempting to rent a residence on Julian Road to her that she didn’t own or manage. The woman gave her $2,200 in cash before realizing it was a scam. She said she got a strange vibe from the suspect and called the real estate company that manages the property and they informed her that they didn’t have a woman by her name listed for the property. The suspect has since blocked her and will not return phone calls. The suspect drives a white sedan. While there, a man and woman arrived and also confirmed the suspect was the lady involved and that she also attempted to scam them into renting the place as well. Fortunately, neither one gave the suspect any money. A photo of the suspect’s Facebook page that was used during the scam was attached to the report. The case was forwarded to the Fraud Division.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road told police around 4 a.m. he received a notice on his phone that there was an illegal online charge for $161.86 on his Sofi Bank debit card account at a website called Capital AKA & Jinni. Also, there was a conversion of money from euros to dollars, so it must have been done overseas. The charge is still pending and he contacted Sofi which told him they can't reverse the charge, but he's not sure why and that didn't make sense to him. There were two other attempted charges on his card account for $299 and $296, but those were blocked by Sofi as scam attempts. He remembered that about a month ago, he had accidentally left his card at a drive-thru window and then got it back the next day. He's not sure if it's related but it's the only place his card was out of his sight.

* * *

A woman on Fisher Avenue told police her neighbor's music was too loud. An officer spoke with the neighbor and told her she must turn it down. According to the woman, this is an ongoing issue between the neighbors.

* * *

A woman on Side Creek Way called police and said sometime overnight, someone entered her unlocked Ford Fusion and stole a spare set of keys. She said the key set had her spare car and house key on it.

* * *

While patrolling through a closed city park at 1096 Lupton Dr., an officer saw a black BMW wagon with two people in the back seat parked in the back of the park. The officer spoke with the man and woman and they said they had stopped since they were tired and didn’t want to drive while sleepy. Both provided valid ID and neither showed any warrants. As the officer’s contact seemed to have woken them both up sufficiently, they were released to go home.

* * *

A man on 13th Avenue told police over the phone a slim white male with short red hair and a beard, wearing black pants, a white T-shirt, white shoes, and carrying a black and red backpack, entered his property. The man took two Amazon packages from the front porch: a Blink doorbell camera valued at $45 and a plumbing tool worth $50. The suspect left on foot, turning right onto the nearby road, where he seemed to meet with a white female. Both left on foot, carrying the stolen packages. The man provided two surveillance videos capturing the incident, which were input into Evidence.com. The man wanted to press theft charges.

* * *

A man on Manufacturers Road told police over the phone his bike was left in the parking garage and it was left secured with a thick bike chain. He found the bike had been stolen and the chain had been cut. He didn’t have the serial for the bike.

* * *

A man on E. Brainerd Road told police over the phone that morning he found the driver side door was open and someone had ransacked the inside of the vehicle. His wallet and some other items were stolen. The car was left unlocked but the driver side door handle was broken somehow.

* * *

A woman told police she dropped her work badge, debit card, driver's license and insurance card somewhere on Emma Kate Drive. Her Chime debit card was fraudulently used for $110. The fraudulent purchase occurred at the Grove Street Market at 1221 Grove Street Ct. Police responded to the Grove Street Market but the employees inside were not able to access the camera system. Police asked the woman to call back with any additional information.

* * *

A man on Apex Lane told police over the phone his vehicle had been broken into three days earlier and $1,500 worth of tools had been taken. He said the suspect had broken the rear window of his work vehicle and taken the items. He didn’t have his vehicle information on hand to add the vehicle to the report but would call back later.

* * *

A man on Center Street told police over the phone his 2022 Black Subaru was damaged and broken into, possibly overnight. He said the rear driver's side window was busted out, along with damage to both the driver's side door frames. Nothing was taken from the car.

* * *

A woman in the parking lot at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police she believed someone had cut her battery cable while she was in the store. Police reviewed cameras at Walmart and didn’t see anyone around her vehicle from when she got there to when she left.

* * *

A person on Walker Road told police over the phone an individual only known as "Napoleon" arrived and gave a resident $100. "Napoleon" instructed the resident to break the $100 into $20s and give specific other residents $20 each.