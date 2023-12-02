Latest Headlines

Homicide Suspect Arrested In Michigan For Stabbing Death In Chattanooga

  • Saturday, December 2, 2023
Chattanooga Police Department's Homicide Unit secured warrants for the arrest of Edwin Aldo Mendez-Perez, 22, in relation to the homicide of Rosalio Gomez-Gutierrez, 28, that happened on Sunday.
CPD's Fugitive Unit worked in concert with the United States Marshals Service to locate the suspect. On Thursday, they developed information that Mendez-Perez was in Wyoming, Mi., and notified the USMS in Michigan.

Mendez-Perez was located and arrested in Wyoming, Mi., on Thursday by the USMS and the Wyoming Police Department.

He was transported to the Kent County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Hamilton County.
Mendez-Perez is charged with first-degree murder.
Latest Headlines
Homicide Suspect Arrested In Michigan For Stabbing Death In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 12/2/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Says Car Backed Into Her While At A Red Light; Drunk Man Trying To Get In Wrong House Given Ride To Waffle House
  • Breaking News
  • 12/2/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Championship Preview
Randy Smith: SEC Championship Preview
  • Sports
  • 12/2/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/2/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, December 1st
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/2/2023
Covenant Women Win 81-62 In Mountaintop Madness Opener
  • Sports
  • 12/1/2023
Breaking News
Homicide Suspect Arrested In Michigan For Stabbing Death In Chattanooga
  • 12/2/2023

Chattanooga Police Department's Homicide Unit secured warrants for the arrest of Edwin Aldo Mendez-Perez, 22, in relation to the homicide of Rosalio Gomez-Gutierrez, 28, that happened on Sunday. ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Says Car Backed Into Her While At A Red Light; Drunk Man Trying To Get In Wrong House Given Ride To Waffle House
  • 12/2/2023

A woman told police someone had backed into her vehicle. She said she was sitting at the red light on Highway 153 traveling north bound when a silver Chevy Tahoe with TN tag backed into her front ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/2/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, KHADIJAH SIERA 5206 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ... more

Breaking News
Esmerelda Lee To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
Esmerelda Lee To Speak At Lee University Winter Commencement
  • 12/1/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Seeks Return Of Pet Crate Neighbor Borrowed; Police Help Man Upset About Health Card Being Tossed By Former Employer
  • 12/1/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/1/2023
American Airlines Increases Daily Flights To Dallas-Fort Worth From Chattanooga Airport
  • 11/30/2023
Walden's Ridge Is Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/30/2023
Opinion
Safety Should Be Prioritized Over Convenience
  • 12/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati Choo Choo City Comparison No. 2
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati Choo Choo City Comparison No. 2
  • 12/1/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/1/2023
Dark Money Harms Policies And Silences Citizen Voices
  • 11/30/2023
City Can't Control Personal Choices But Can Control Design
  • 11/30/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Woes On Display In ACC Losses
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Woes On Display In ACC Losses
  • 11/30/2023
Randy Smith: SEC Championship Preview
Randy Smith: SEC Championship Preview
  • 12/2/2023
Mocs Start Slow, Suffer 82-68 Loss At Lipscomb
  • 11/29/2023
Covenant Women Win 81-62 In Mountaintop Madness Opener
  • 12/1/2023
Moc Wrestlers Travel To Boling Springs, NC For Two Matches
  • 12/1/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Baylor-McCallie Game, Artificial Turf, White Oak History, And Mountain City Club
  • 12/1/2023
After 30 Years Of Service, Senior Center Manager Looks Forward To Continuing Building Healthy Lifestyles For Chattanooga Seniors
After 30 Years Of Service, Senior Center Manager Looks Forward To Continuing Building Healthy Lifestyles For Chattanooga Seniors
  • 12/1/2023
Christmas Lights at The Commons in Collegedale, A Holiday Destination
  • 12/1/2023
Michele Coffman Touts Her Experience In Talk To Civitan Club
Michele Coffman Touts Her Experience In Talk To Civitan Club
  • 12/1/2023
Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing Dec. 3
  • 12/1/2023
Entertainment
Ringgold’s Ashley Campos To Share The Stage With Her Son In Child’s Theatre Debut
  • 12/1/2023
Chattanooga Boys Choir Presents Hope For The Holidays Saturday
  • 12/1/2023
Best of Grizzard - Tennessee Pool
Best of Grizzard - Tennessee Pool
  • 12/1/2023
Annie Moses Band, East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra To Host Christmas Concert Dec. 3
  • 12/1/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 11/30/2023
Opinion
Safety Should Be Prioritized Over Convenience
  • 12/1/2023
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati Choo Choo City Comparison No. 2
Jerry Summers: Cincinnati Choo Choo City Comparison No. 2
  • 12/1/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/1/2023
Dining
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
OB3B Has Grand Opening In Soddy Daisy - New Destination For Coffee, Deli And Community
  • 11/27/2023
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Business/Government
Hazardous Materials Team Receives Prestigious Accreditation
Hazardous Materials Team Receives Prestigious Accreditation
  • 12/1/2023
Local Boutique Savannah Taylor Expands With Maternity Concept At Cambridge Square
  • 12/1/2023
October State Revenues Fall Short Of Budgeted Estimates
  • 12/1/2023
Real Estate
SVN | Second Story Real Estate Management Celebrates Continued Growth With Brokerage Team Expansion
  • 11/30/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 23-29
  • 11/30/2023
Steven Sharpe: Always Make Time To Learn From The Experts
  • 11/28/2023
Student Scene
Family Reads Program To Improve Literacy Across Hamilton County Launched By Chatt 2.0
  • 12/1/2023
Lee Alumna Named Bradley County Teacher Of The Year
Lee Alumna Named Bradley County Teacher Of The Year
  • 12/1/2023
Southern Adventist University Enactus Team Brings Global Spotlight To Social Entrepreneurship
  • 12/1/2023
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Opens Northwest Georgia Outpatient Clinic; Ribbon Cutting Is Dec. 5
Siskin Hospital Opens Northwest Georgia Outpatient Clinic; Ribbon Cutting Is Dec. 5
  • 12/1/2023
Parkridge East Hospital Honors Late Colleague By Dedicating New State-of-the-Art Mammography Suite In Her Name
  • 12/1/2023
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Campus Adding Full-Service Alzheimer’s Memory Care Community
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Campus Adding Full-Service Alzheimer’s Memory Care Community
  • 11/30/2023
Memories
Christmastime - December 1863 Programs Set For Dec. 16
  • 11/30/2023
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
Charles Siskin: Dancing With A Star - Rosalynn Carter
  • 11/26/2023
What I Remember About That Terrible Friday In 1963
  • 11/24/2023
Outdoors
Recent Rainfall Has Improved Conditions In Streams Near Chattanooga That Host Endangered Fish Species
  • 12/1/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
White Oak Mountain Ranger: 10 Points
  • 11/28/2023
Outdoor Burning Now Banned In Catoosa County
  • 11/27/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 40: Downtown Los Angeles
  • 11/28/2023
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Church
The Church Of Jesus Christ’s Nativity Re-enactment Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 7-9
The Church Of Jesus Christ’s Nativity Re-enactment Returns To Chattanooga Dec. 7-9
  • 12/1/2023
Bob Tamasy: Navigating A World Of Promises – And Broken Promises
Bob Tamasy: Navigating A World Of Promises – And Broken Promises
  • 11/30/2023
"A Whole Lot To Get Ready" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/1/2023
Obituaries
Joyce Ann Clift Carden
Joyce Ann Clift Carden
  • 12/1/2023
Harvey J. Burks
  • 12/1/2023
Linda Faye Beavers
Linda Faye Beavers
  • 12/1/2023
Area Obituaries
Jordan, William Robert "Bob" (Cleveland)
Jordan, William Robert "Bob" (Cleveland)
  • 12/1/2023
Davis, Reba Laverne (Cleveland)
Davis, Reba Laverne (Cleveland)
  • 12/1/2023
Belva, Sharon (Cleveland)
Belva, Sharon (Cleveland)
  • 12/1/2023