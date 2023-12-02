Homicide Suspect Arrested In Michigan For Stabbing Death In Chattanooga

Chattanooga Police Department's Homicide Unit secured warrants for the arrest of Edwin Aldo Mendez-Perez, 22, in relation to the homicide of Rosalio Gomez-Gutierrez, 28, that happened on Sunday.

CPD's Fugitive Unit worked in concert with the United States Marshals Service to locate the suspect. On Thursday, they developed information that Mendez-Perez was in Wyoming, Mi., and notified the USMS in Michigan.





Mendez-Perez was located and arrested in Wyoming, Mi., on Thursday by the USMS and the Wyoming Police Department.





He was transported to the Kent County Jail where he awaits extradition back to Hamilton County.

Mendez-Perez is charged with first-degree murder.