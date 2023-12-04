Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON

708 W HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALLISON, SHANON BLAKE

19 KIRK CIR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL

13 MOLLY LANE RINGGOLD, 37306

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH



CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL

1708 UI OLD FEDERL ROAD CHATWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



CULLOM, GRACIOUS H

612 HIGHVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FERGUSON, HANNAH JO

113 GOODSON AVE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 374110000

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE



FOWLER, ROBBIN WAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

INDECENT EXPOSURE



HALSTEAD, MICHAEL JON

518 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HANSEN, KIM NICOLE

987 S GAUT ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL

901 SHALLOWFORD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HERNANDEZ CORONA, VICTOR ARTURO

RIVER CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HIGDON, NANCY K

5936 SOUTH LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, CEAIRA SHADAI

2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA

727 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT

555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



KING, DEBORAH JANE

3928 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153714

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LACKEY, JUSTIN L

113 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

EVADING ARREST

DRUG VIOLATIONS



MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE

9039 WACONDA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONROGERS, LANCE EDWARD6748 SANDSWITCH RD. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSMITH, STEVEN RALPH484 GRAYSONE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY8453 CROSS TIMBERSCIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTTRIPP, THOMAS JAMES2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434513Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETROOPE, RANDALL ALAN6606 JULIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETURNER, CHRISTHOPHER SHAWN957 COMPANY FARM RD COALMONT, 373137007Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSVEASEY, DONALD WAYNE1362 PASSENGER ST APT 1024 CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREYU, DONG1408 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALLISON, SHANON BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/18/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION CULLOM, GRACIOUS H

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FERGUSON, HANNAH JO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOWLER, ROBBIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 09/26/1963

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

INDECENT EXPOSURE HALSTEAD, MICHAEL JON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/14/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/13/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JONES, CEAIRA SHADAI

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/12/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 12/21/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR KING, DEBORAH JANE

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 03/14/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LACKEY, JUSTIN L

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/16/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRUG VIOLATIONS MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/14/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED SMITH, STEVEN RALPH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/05/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE) STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TURNER, CHRISTHOPHER SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/01/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS VEASEY, DONALD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/09/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE YU, DONG

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/09/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/03/2023

Charge(s):

IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL



