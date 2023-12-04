Latest Headlines

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON 
708 W HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ALLISON, SHANON BLAKE 
19 KIRK CIR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL 
13 MOLLY LANE RINGGOLD, 37306 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH

CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL 
1708 UI OLD FEDERL ROAD CHATWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

CULLOM, GRACIOUS H 
612 HIGHVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FERGUSON, HANNAH JO 
113 GOODSON AVE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 374110000 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

FOWLER, ROBBIN WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE

HALSTEAD, MICHAEL JON 
518 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HANSEN, KIM NICOLE 
987 S GAUT ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL 
901 SHALLOWFORD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HERNANDEZ CORONA, VICTOR ARTURO 
RIVER CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HIGDON, NANCY K 
5936 SOUTH LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, CEAIRA SHADAI 
2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA 
727 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT 
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

KING, DEBORAH JANE 
3928 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153714 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LACKEY, JUSTIN L 
113 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
DRUG VIOLATIONS

MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE 
9039 WACONDA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD 
6748 SANDSWITCH RD. HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SMITH, STEVEN RALPH 
484 GRAYSONE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY 
8453 CROSS TIMBERSCIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES 
2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434513 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TROOPE, RANDALL ALAN 
6606 JULIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TURNER, CHRISTHOPHER SHAWN 
957 COMPANY FARM RD COALMONT, 373137007 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

VEASEY, DONALD WAYNE 
1362 PASSENGER ST APT 1024 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

YU, DONG 
1408 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL

