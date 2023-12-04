Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON
708 W HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ALLISON, SHANON BLAKE
19 KIRK CIR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BARKER, MICHAEL PAUL
13 MOLLY LANE RINGGOLD, 37306
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH
CORDELL, CLARENCE EUEL
1708 UI OLD FEDERL ROAD CHATWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
CULLOM, GRACIOUS H
612 HIGHVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FERGUSON, HANNAH JO
113 GOODSON AVE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 374110000
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
FOWLER, ROBBIN WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INDECENT EXPOSURE
HALSTEAD, MICHAEL JON
518 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HANSEN, KIM NICOLE
987 S GAUT ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
901 SHALLOWFORD RD HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HERNANDEZ CORONA, VICTOR ARTURO
RIVER CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HIGDON, NANCY K
5936 SOUTH LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, CEAIRA SHADAI
2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JORDAN, KELSI ALYSSA
727 E 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
KELLY, BRENDA JENNETT
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
KING, DEBORAH JANE
3928 BIRMINGHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153714
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LACKEY, JUSTIN L
113 GOODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
EVADING ARREST
DRUG VIOLATIONS
MADARIS, KASSANDRA ROSE
9039 WACONDA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
ROGERS, LANCE EDWARD
6748 SANDSWITCH RD. HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SMITH, STEVEN RALPH
484 GRAYSONE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY
8453 CROSS TIMBERSCIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434513
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TROOPE, RANDALL ALAN
6606 JULIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TURNER, CHRISTHOPHER SHAWN
957 COMPANY FARM RD COALMONT, 373137007
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
VEASEY, DONALD WAYNE
1362 PASSENGER ST APT 1024 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
YU, DONG
1408 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
