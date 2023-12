A $1.1 million bond has been set for a Florida man charged in a fatal wreck on Frazier Avenue.

Randy Vega, 44, of Tampa, made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

His vehicle collided with another on Frazier Avenue, then spun up on the sidewalk where a family of three was standing. The mother and 22-month-old son were killed and the father went into a coma.

General Sessions Court Judge Larry Ables set the bonds.

Vega is set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 10.