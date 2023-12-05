City Council Begins To Lay Out Schedule For Major Zoning Overhaul

The City Council on Tuesday began to lay out a schedule for a major zoning overhaul.

Chris Anderson of the mayor's office said the current zoning framework was set up in 1961.

He said, "This will give us a new toolbox with new shiny tools to replace the rusty toolbox with mis-matched tools that has been thrown together over the decades."

Mr. Anderson said the plan, which covers over 180 pages, does not change anyone's current zoning.

He said it sets a framework for future zoning decisions, including allowing residential development on smaller lot sizes.

Mr. Anderson said, "We will give recommendations for up zoning and down zoning, but not for forced zoning."

He said the least changed areas will be those where single-family neighborhoods now exist.

Aspects of the plan should be effective in dealing with the city's "affordable housing crisis," he said.

Under the tentative schedule, a public information session would be held on Jan. 10 at the Development Resource Center followed by a session at the Family Justice Center. There was also discussion of having a virtual information session.

The City Council would have a work session on the document on Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. with possible passage on first reading on Feb. 13 and second reading on Feb. 20.

Councilwoman Carol Berz asked that the staff come up with bulletin points giving the highlights of the complex rewrite so that could be given out to constituents.

There will also be a copy of the summary in Spanish, it was stated.

Officials said the redrawing of the zoning maps will be part of the Plan Chattanooga project to come up with new area plans for all parts of the county.