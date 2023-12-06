Police Blotter: Man And Woman Argue When He Sees Her Exit Stranger’s Car; Intoxicated Mother And Son Have Argument

Police were sent to do a wellness check on a woman on Caruthers Road and found her in the driveway of the residence and she was extremely intoxicated. The woman said she and a man had gotten into an argument and he got into his vehicle and left. The woman said nothing physical had occurred during the argument. The officer later spoke with the man over the phone and he said the argument started when he pulled up to the house and saw the woman get out of a stranger’s car that was in the driveway. The man said that after words were exchanged, he decided to leave and cool off.

* * *

Vehicles owners and staff at Avail Industries at 1919 W. Polymer Dr. told police a suspect in an unknown black Kia SUV went through the parking lot of the business and broke into two unlocked vehicles. Both owners stated nothing was broken or taken from the vehicles.

* * *

A man on Brookmead Circle reported to police fraud on his SSI benefits card. Somehow two transactions occurred where money was removed from the account in Illinois and New York. Direct Express instructed the man to make a police report so they could issue a refund for his money.

* * *

A man on 9th Avenue told police he needed law enforcement to go with him to his ex-girlfriend’s house to get his belongings. Police escorted him without incident.

* * *

An officer on foot patrol in Miller Park saw a woman sitting at a table with two open beer cans in paper bags. As the officer approached her, she saw the officer and attempted to hide the alcohol, and then later said they weren’t hers. She was issued a written warning for the open container violation, and the officer made her pour the alcohol out.

* * *

A woman called police and said she accidentally hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot at Hamilton Place. She was driving a black Mercedes belonging to her boyfriend. She felt the hit but was unsure which vehicle she made contact with and attempted to locate the vehicle but was unable to. She didn’t want a crash report, but wanted to document the encounter in case someone else calls in.

* * *

A woman returned to her white Mercedes after work at 313 Manufacturers Road and found a large dent and scratches/black marks on the passenger side back quarter panel. She didn’t see the damage occur.

* * *

A man told police he was arrested that day for criminal trespassing at his neighbor's residence and he now wanted to trespass the woman and her daughter from coming to his property. Police explained to the woman and her daughter they were not allowed on the man’s property. They both stated their understanding.

* * *

Walmart loss prevention employees at 501 Signal Mountain Road provided police footage of a suspect concealing merchandise. Police and loss prevention personnel intercepted the suspect and a friend at the grocery door and escorted them back to the loss prevention office. The merchandise was recovered and the suspect was let off with a warning.

* * *

A woman in an apartment on Vista Drive told police she heard a man and woman arguing above her. An officer went up to the apartment and spoke to the woman occupant who said she heard arguing from the apartment above her in the past. She said she had just come home. The officer then went to the above apartment and spoke to a man who allowed the officer to walk through his apartment. The man said he had heard arguing from the apartment below him in the past, but that he hadn't heard anything that night.

* * *

Police were called to Exile Bar at 1634 Rossville Ave. where a neighbor claimed the bar was again too loud and that large crowds were gathered in the parking lot behind the establishment. The officer drove the area and didn’t see any large crowds and the music was not excessively loud.

* * *

Police spoke to a man sleeping under a “No Trespassing” sign on Peeples Street. The officer told the man he was trespassing and he acknowledged it and moved along with little fuss.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder on E. 45th Street and found a woman and her son both under the influence of alcohol. Both agreed they were having a verbal argument, so they decided to make a statement to clarify their situation. They temporarily resolved the issue by separating from each other. The son chose to stay in his room for the night, while the mother agreed to keep her distance and avoid any further conflict.