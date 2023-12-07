Police Blotter: Man Living In Storage Unit Told To Get Out; Man Confused When He Is Charged For A Gaming System

An employee at Extra Space Storage, 6601 Lee Hwy., told police he needed a man to be removed from the property. He said the man has been renting a unit and he believes that he has been staying in the storage unit. The employee said once that was discovered, he asked the man to leave, but he refused. Police explained to the man that he is no longer allowed on the property and he needed to get his things and leave. The man said his understanding with the employee was that he was allowed until 6 p.m.to get his things.* * *A man told police that while he was driving on Brainerd Road, another vehicle was driving erratically and caused him to rub his wheel up against a curb. Police observed damage to the passenger side front wheel. The man and his female passenger both filled out witness statements. A Tennessee Tag number belonging the vehicle which caused them to curb their wheel was given to police. Police were unable to speak with the other vehicle's driver. All witness statement forms will be turned into the PSC for safekeeping. The couple will both received complaint cards with the officer's name and badge number as well.* * *A woman on Stratton Place Drive told police her ex-boyfriend had been calling her phone excessively, had called her place of work and also came by her home. She said he believes she owes him money, but she does not owe him money. She told police he did not make any threats of physical violence to her; however, she fears he could be violent. She has blocked him on her phone and social media. She unblocked him to send him a message telling him not to contact her any longer, and then re-blocked him. She said he has not contacted her since that message has been sent.* * *A woman on E. Brainerd Road told police she had been home all day doing work. She was about to leave, when she noticed all four of her tires had been slashed and were all flat. The gas tank cover was also ripped off and placed on the vehicle. She said she believes it to have been done by her ex-boyfriend. There is no proof he was the one who did it. The woman was going to call management tomorrow to see if there are any cameras in the area where her vehicle is parked.* * *A woman on Central Drive complained to police of noise coming from another unit. Police could hear the music was very loud. She said the tenant consistently will do this. Reported for sake of documentation.* * *The manager of Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, told police a white male wearing a black t-shirt, gray jeans and tattoos on his face, was in the store. He said the man was kicking vending machines and making customers uncomfortable. He asked if police located him, they would like to have him trespassed from the property. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.* * *A man told police he came to the Police Service Center on Amnicola Highway the day before around 5:40 p.m. and sold his car (a gold 2012 Jaguar XF) to a man. He said the man then contacted him later on Facebook and said the car now has a blown head gasket, but he has never had any problems with the vehicle's engine before. He just wanted a report for documentation on what happened.* * *A suspicious person was reported at 262 Northgate Mall Dr. in the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese. An anonymous caller said they saw a white male with a green jacket and red hat pull on the door of a car and walk away. Police located the described man, who was walking across the parking lot from the post office towards his car. He told police he didn't go up to any other cars. While speaking to him, police did not find anything suspicious about him.* * *A woman on Grove Street Court told police her ex-boyfriend called her phone twice and both of them sent texts back and forth, both cursing each other. Police asked the woman to delete her ex's phone number and to call back at any time if there are further issues.* * *A man told police he got into a verbal disorder with his girlfriend at the Chatt Inn. He said he calledhis mother to come pick him up and take him to her home to de-escalate the situation. Once at his mother's home, his girlfriend and her sister came to the residence and began arguing with him and his mother, but both left the area without incident before police arrived on the scene. Both the man and his mother said they wanted a report made of the incident.* * *A man told police his brakes went out while driving, and then his vehicle caught fire at an intersection on Kippy Drive. He said he placed his vehicle into park and safely exited. CFD responded and extinguished the fire after the truck had already been full engulfed. The man called his own tow truck.* * *Employees at the ALDI at 2020 Gunbarrel Road showed police video footage of a man taking the iPad owned by Aldi off of the display rack while employees were not looking. The man concealed the iPad in a shopping bag and then fled the store. The identity of the person is currently unknown; however, photos of him have been given to police.* * *Police conducted a traffic stop on the 700 block of North Germantown Road in regard to suspended registration being displayed on a Volkswagen Jetta. Police spoke with the driver and two passengers. A probable cause search was conducted. No illegal contraband was located. All were released without issue. The driver was told the process for addressing the registration issue and was provided a warning.* * *A man on Airpark Drive told police he sold a car to a man during the summer. He said he allowed the man to make payments on the vehicle while driving it, but the man fell behind on payments and was then arrested. He said he took the vehicle back while the man was in jail. The man was recently released and came to his residence in a red four-door sedan, screaming his name. He said that he could overhear the man saying he was going to come back later in the night and slash his tires. He wanted the incident documented in case anything happens to his car.* * *A man told police he believes his card was fraudulently used at a business at 5659 Brainerd Road. He said he does not recall going there and purchasing a gaming system, but found that he has been being charged monthly payments for it. Police went and spoke with employees at the business, who walked police through the process of purchasing items from them and that it requires very personal information with lots of double safety checks. It was determined that the man had placed an order and it had never been delivered, due to him not being home at the time of delivery. When police explained this to the man, he said that he had looked at purchasing a computer system from them and had filled out some paperwork, but had not intended to make a purchase. Police explained that the computer system he was looking at is considered a gaming computer, which is why it was showing he had bought a gaming system. The man acknowledged the mix up and plans to follow up with the store to make sure everything is squared away.