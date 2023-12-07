Missing Teenager From Birchwood Pike Area Is Found Deceased

A teenager, who went missing in the Birchwood Pike area after leaving his home on Wednesday, has been located deceased near the intersection of Highway 58 and Harrison Bay Road.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office personnel began searching Wednesday morning after learning of the young man’s disappearance. Since then, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel, along with local public safety partners, had searched the Birchwood Pike and Harrison area in hopes of locating the teenager safely and providing assistance.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “The HCSO would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family of this young man during this difficult time. I know we all hoped for a different outcome to this tragic situation. As Sheriff, I would like to thank our detectives, deputies, and other many public safety partners who have diligently worked to locate this missing young man for the last two days.”



HCSO Investigative Services personnel are currently conducting a death investigation and the body will be transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office where the cause and manner of death will be determined.

