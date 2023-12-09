Chattanooga Area Placed Under Tornado Watch Through Early Sunday

The Chattanooga area was placed under a tornado watch until 3 a.m. on Sunday.

It went into effect at 8:45 p.m.

Affected counties were Bradley, Hamilton, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk, Rhea and Sequatchie.

Strong damaging winds were expected across the East Tennessee mountains and foothills on Saturday night into Sunday.

A few strong to severe storms were possible ahead of a cold front.

Rain was set to change to snow across the higher elevations of the East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia mountains on Sunday with 1-3 inches of accumulation.