Man Killed, Another Person Injured In Shooting Sunday Night

A man was killed and another person was injured Sunday night in a shooting.
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 11:36 p.m. at 2400 Glass St.
Police found a man deceased in the parking lot. Police were advised of an altercation between two groups in the parking lot that erupted into gunfire.
Shortly after finding the deceased man, police were advised another person showed up at Erlanger also suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators are actively working on this case to determine exactly what occurred.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.