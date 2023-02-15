County Mayor Wamp Says Opioid Settlement Funds To Go To Address Drug Crisis

County Mayor Weston Wamp said funds starting to flow into the county from opioid settlement agreements will go to deal with the opioid crisis.

He said 20 pages of state guidelines on use of the funds "are very logical" and will be followed locally.

"This money should be used to combat this crisis," he said.

The first allocation is $1,503,939.60. County Mayor Wamp said that is "just the tip of the spear" as other settlements come in.

He said the total amount will be large, but not so much as the millions of COVID relief dollars that came to the county.

The county mayor said, in addition to the direct to the county amounts, that 65 percent of the money will be assigned to a state opioid settlement group that will be taking grant proposals. He said Hamilton County will be preparing a large grant request.

County Mayor Wamp indicated some of the funds may go to the Sheriff for a jail program, to EMS that deal with opioid overdose calls and to families of victims.

The money that goes directly to the counties must be allocated within two years and spent within four years.