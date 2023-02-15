Latest Headlines

County Mayor Wamp Says Opioid Settlement Funds To Go To Address Drug Crisis

  Wednesday, February 15, 2023

County Mayor Weston Wamp said funds starting to flow into the county from opioid settlement agreements will go to deal with the opioid crisis.

He said 20 pages of state guidelines on use of the funds "are very logical" and will be followed locally.

"This money should be used to combat this crisis," he said.

The first allocation is $1,503,939.60. County Mayor Wamp said that is "just the tip of the spear" as other settlements come in.

He said the total amount will be large, but not so much as the millions of COVID relief dollars that came to the county.

The county mayor said, in addition to the direct to the county amounts, that 65 percent of the money will be assigned to a state opioid settlement group that will be taking grant proposals. He said Hamilton County will be preparing a large grant request.

County Mayor Wamp indicated some of the funds may go to the Sheriff for a jail program, to EMS that deal with opioid overdose calls and to families of victims.

The money that goes directly to the counties must be allocated within two years and spent within four years.

County Mayor Wamp Says Opioid Settlement Funds To Go To Address Drug Crisis
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/15/23
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
Police Blotter: Police Give Woman Walking In The Rain Ride To Gas Station; Police Give Homeless Man Lift To Community Kitchen
South Pittsburg's Vic Grider To Be Inducted Into TSSAA Hall Of Fame
Lookout Mountain, Tn. Loses Longest Tenured Employee
Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago At Memorial Auditorium From Chattanoogan.com
Win a set of tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical Chicago from Chattanoogan.com. There will be three sets of tickets given away for opening night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Soldiers and Sailors ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 2/15/23
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Police Blotter: Police Give Woman Walking In The Rain Ride To Gas Station; Police Give Homeless Man Lift To Community Kitchen
Lookout Mountain, Tn. Loses Longest Tenured Employee
TV And Other Items Stolen From Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
Man Struck And Killed On The Freeway
Use The $1.5 Million In Settlement Funds Now For The Opioid Crisis
Thumbs Up To The Soddy-Daisy Police Department
Why Stop The Area Plan Process?
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
A Force With Which To Be Reckoned - And Response
Dan Fleser: Barnes Feels The Pain For Players In 2 Soul-Crushing Losses
SEC Baseball Coaches Pick LSU To Win Conference; Vols Picked To Take East Division
Randy Smith: Tennessee Loses A Treasure
College Basketball On TV
Mocs Travel To VMI For Key SoCon Contest
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Historical Research, Notable Deaths, Riverbend, And Super Bowl Ads
Dalton Hosts Pickleball Tournament Feb. 24
Did You Know? A Song And A Dance
NSDAR Chapter Honors Air Force Veteran
How To Raise An Equipped Adult Parenting Seminar Offered On Thursday
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
Victor VC Caldwell Has New Single, "Can God Trust You"
Lee Opera Theatre To Present “The 'little’ Magic Flute”
Use The $1.5 Million In Settlement Funds Now For The Opioid Crisis
Thumbs Up To The Soddy-Daisy Police Department
Why Stop The Area Plan Process?
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Komatsu’s Chattanooga Manufacturing Facility Begins Production Of HM400-5 Articulated Trucks
Volkswagen Supplier Thyssenkrupp Closing Chattanooga Facilities; 156 Employees Affected
Market Street Partners Teams With Lane Ford, Expands Business Consulting Services
Apartments On .41-Acre Alton Park Lot Get Planning Commission Approval
Ooltewah House Sells For $6,350,000
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 2-8
Chattanooga State Celebrates Gerald McCormick With Naming Ceremony
An Improbable Success Story – Dr. Willie Thomas
Morning Pointe Senior Living Presents Scholarship To Southern Adventist University Student Ethan David
Emily’s Power For A Cure Donates $100,000 To St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital For Neuroblastoma Research
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
American Heart Month: How To Take Care Of Your Heart
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
Chattanooga Area Historical Association To Meet At First Presbyterian Church
Tennessee Fish And Wildlife Commission February Meeting Set For Nashville
Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp Closed For Renovations
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
Bob Tamasy: What's This Thing Called Love Really All About?
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
Congress Of Christian Education Set For Feb. 13-16
Mary Glen Roseberry
Betty Sue Emmert
Bruce Porter
Hall, Mike (Westside Community)
Smith, Joseph (Tunnel Hill)
Hilley, Ruth Beason (Dalton)
