Dalton Police Seek Information On Woman Who Used Fake ID To Steal $7,000

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who used stolen bank account information and a fake ID to steal $7,000 from a local bank branch. The theft happened in November 2022 and was reported to police earlier this month by the bank's fraud investigators.

The incident happened on Nov. 30, 2022, at the North Glenwood Avenue branch of Truist. An unknown woman walked into the branch and used bank account information and a fraudulent ID to withdraw $7,000 from a victim's bank account. The theft was later reported to the bank and after the transaction was determined to be fraudulent, the victim was reimbursed the stolen funds. The bank then reported the crime to Dalton Police Department investigators. The victim in the case does not know the suspect and does not know how her bank account information was compromised.

The suspect is a white woman with brown or reddish brown hair.

Anyone with information on this suspect's identity or this crime is asked to contact Detective Ben Ridley at 706 278-9085, ext. 9-122.