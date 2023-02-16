Latest Headlines

New Command Takes Over At CARTA; New Chairman Focuses On Autonomous Vehicles

  • Thursday, February 16, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) board of directors elected Johan De Nysschen to be the new chairman of the board at its monthly meeting Thursday.

The 11-member board includes nine new appointees by Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who were approved by the City Council Tuesday. Eight appointees took the oath of office at CARTA’s Thursday meeting.

Mr. De Nysschen, former chief operating officer for Volkswagen North America, told the board that autonomous vehicles are the future of public transportation and hinted at an eminent announcement from the city.

“If you don’t continue to evolve, you’re going to get left behind,” he said.

“We’ve got a very, very good idea of what’s next.”

Mr. De Nysschen said high-tech auto companies would be attracted to “Gig City” and the area’s upward trajectory. He cited Chattanooga 2.0, an education collaborative for local children and young adults, and the new nuclear fuel manufacturing facility in Oak Ridge, which opened in August.

EPB’s platform would give Chattanooga a competitive advantage, he said.

“Everything is connected to everything,” he said, but the idea is a complex one, and autonomous vehicles, also called self-driving vehicles, are not right “around the corner,” he said.

He painted a broad picture of parking lots for autonomous vehicles, which would drive down the street two inches apart and provide “individual mobility” in collaboration with, or perhaps instead of, mass transit.

Mr. De Nysschen characterized himself as “passionate” and “naive.” He said he is concerned about the gap between Chattanooga’s obvious prosperity and a growing number of “under-employed households.” He said 40 percent of Chattanooga households are under-compensated at their jobs or have jobs missing a certain “value added” factor that was part of his study.

His study blames “individual mobility” for holding those families back.

Mr. De Nysschen said CARTA’s strong foundation is a good one for the future he sees.

“There’s a lot of room to grow,” he said.

Mr. De Nysschen replaces John Bilderback as chairman. Jenny Park, one of two board members still serving their terms, abstained from the chairman vote. Appointee Daniela Peterson did not attend the meeting.

CARTA attorney Allen McCallie officiated the chairman nominations. After Mr. De Nysschen’s nomination, no time was given for more nominations before the vote.

The board elected Patricia McKoy treasurer for four more years. Ms. McKoy represents Hamilton County.

Elections for the vice-chair and secretary positions were deferred to the March meeting.

The other new appointed members confirmed by City Council on Tuesday are:

Charita Allen

Stephen Culp

Corey Evatt

Evann Freeman

Bill Nye

Daniela Peterson

Arcie D. Reeves

LeAndrea Sanderfur

Latest Headlines
2 Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputies Stabbed In Attempted Inmate On Inmate Assault
  • Breaking News
  • 2/16/2023
GPS Finishes Runner-Up At 2023 TISCA Girls' Swimming/Diving Competition
GPS Finishes Runner-Up At 2023 TISCA Girls' Swimming/Diving Competition
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/16/2023
County Mayor Wamp Announces New Staff In County Government
  • Breaking News
  • 2/16/2023
New Command Takes Over At CARTA; New Chairman Focuses On Autonomous Vehicles
  • Breaking News
  • 2/16/2023
Case Involving Murder Of Jasmine Pace Goes To Grand Jury
Case Involving Murder Of Jasmine Pace Goes To Grand Jury
  • Breaking News
  • 2/16/2023
Randy Smith: Bert Bertelkamp - Simply The Best
Randy Smith: Bert Bertelkamp - Simply The Best
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago At Memorial Auditorium From Chattanoogan.com
  • 2/20/2023

Win a set of tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical Chicago from Chattanoogan.com. There will be three sets of tickets given away for opening night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Soldiers and Sailors ... more

Police Blotter: Man Makes Off With Motorcycle With Keys Left In It; Man Can't Recall Upsetting Message His Ex Left Him
  • 2/16/2023

A woman at the Motel 6 on Lee Highway told police that her boyfriend's motorcycle was stolen. She described the bike as a purple and white Suzuki GSXR. She said she did not know the tag or VIN#. ... more

2 Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputies Stabbed In Attempted Inmate On Inmate Assault
  • 2/16/2023

Two Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections deputies were stabbed during an attempted inmate on inmate assault early Thursday morning. The incident happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. ... more

Breaking News
County Mayor Wamp Announces New Staff In County Government
  • 2/16/2023
County Property Tax Payments Are Due Feb. 28
  • 2/16/2023
Rep. Hazlewood Plays Key Role In Shepherding Lee Budget Through General Assembly
Rep. Hazlewood Plays Key Role In Shepherding Lee Budget Through General Assembly
  • 2/16/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/16/2023
Hit-And-Run Crash Reported - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/16/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Inside The Millennial Mind
  • 2/16/2023
Thank You To The Hamilton County Republican Party
  • 2/15/2023
Thumbs Up To The Soddy-Daisy Police Department
  • 2/15/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: UT's Best Qualities Show Up In Big Win Over Bama
Dan Fleser: UT's Best Qualities Show Up In Big Win Over Bama
  • 2/16/2023
Randy Smith: Bert Bertelkamp - Simply The Best
Randy Smith: Bert Bertelkamp - Simply The Best
  • 2/16/2023
Vescovi Nails Free Throws As Vols Upend #1 Alabama
  • 2/15/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Cleveland State Women Win 47-45 Over Roane State
  • 2/16/2023
Happenings
Boys & Girls Clubs Announces 2022 Teen Leadership Awards And Scholarships
  • 2/16/2023
The Salvation Army Kicks Off Annual Flowers Of Hope Program
  • 2/16/2023
Jerry Summers: $1 Parking Ticket - Gone Forever
Jerry Summers: $1 Parking Ticket - Gone Forever
  • 2/16/2023
ArtsBuild Seeks Candidates For 2023 Opportunity Fellows Program
ArtsBuild Seeks Candidates For 2023 Opportunity Fellows Program
  • 2/16/2023
Association For Visual Arts Announces 2 New Exhibits
  • 2/16/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/16/2023
The Hayes Comes Alive With "The Sound Of Music"
The Hayes Comes Alive With "The Sound Of Music"
  • 2/15/2023
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
Free Musical Performances To Accompany Americans And The Holocaust Exhibition
  • 2/14/2023
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
Bach Choir Has Thomas Wolfe Tribute Concert Saturday
  • 2/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
Best Of Grizzard - Weight Gain Pain
  • 2/14/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Inside The Millennial Mind
  • 2/16/2023
Dining
Wendy's Restaurant Location On Bonny Oaks Drive Sells For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Dunkin Donuts Property On South Broad Sells For $1,740,000
  • 2/9/2023
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
Chef Mike Price Has Special Treat For Valentine's Guests At The Creag On Lookout Mountain
  • 2/8/2023
Business
Five Star Food Service Acquires Lincoln County Vending
  • 2/16/2023
Tennessee January Revenues Were $212.9 Million More Than Budgeted
  • 2/15/2023
Local FASTSIGNS Recognized As Top-Performing Center
Local FASTSIGNS Recognized As Top-Performing Center
  • 2/15/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
  • 2/16/2023
Steven Sharpe Receives Good Neighbor Award From Tennessee Realtors
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 9-15
  • 2/16/2023
Student Scene
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
  • 2/16/2023
Hamilton County Schools Seeking Applicants To Fill New Positions For The 2023-24 School Year
  • 2/15/2023
Hamilton County Schools Has Community Budget Planning Meetings
  • 2/15/2023
Living Well
Emily’s Power For A Cure Donates $100,000 To St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital For Neuroblastoma Research
  • 2/14/2023
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
Therapy Dog At Hamilton Medical Center Celebrates 2,000th Visit
  • 2/13/2023
American Heart Month: How To Take Care Of Your Heart
  • 2/14/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
Little Soddy Creek Tire Cleanup Will Be Feb. 25
  • 2/16/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wood Smoke In February
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Wood Smoke In February
  • 2/15/2023
Master Gardeners Hosts Free Pruning Class Saturday
Master Gardeners Hosts Free Pruning Class Saturday
  • 2/15/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
  • 2/16/2023
Southern Adventist University To Host Conference For Christian Entrepreneurs
  • 2/15/2023
"Jezebel Is Alive And Well" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 2/14/2023
Obituaries
William “Bill” Davenport, Jr.
William “Bill” Davenport, Jr.
  • 2/16/2023
Tommy Eugene Smith
Tommy Eugene Smith
  • 2/16/2023
Calvin Douglas Williams
Calvin Douglas Williams
  • 2/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Meeks, Billy Calvin (Spring City)
Meeks, Billy Calvin (Spring City)
  • 2/16/2023
Moss, Scott (Dalton)
Moss, Scott (Dalton)
  • 2/16/2023
Bledsoe, Tom Dalton Sr. (Cohutta)
Bledsoe, Tom Dalton Sr. (Cohutta)
  • 2/16/2023