County Plans Marker Honoring History Of Riverside High School

County Mayor Weston Wamp said a marker will be erected at the current Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts on Third Street honoring the former Riverside High School.

Riverside occupied the building from 1963 to 1983.

County Mayor Wamp said, "Riverside is known for winning state basketball championships for three out of five years and for turning out some very fine people."

He said those included County Attorney Rheubin Taylor and former County Health Director Howard Roddy.

County Commissioner Warren Mackey, who also went to Riverside, mentioned actor Samuel L. Jackson, who went to Riverside "and lived just down the street."

He said, "Many fine attorneys, teachers and medical doctors came out of Riverside."

Commissioner Steve Highlander said, "It was phenomenal to watch the Riverside - Howard games and to watch Richard Fuqua fly like Michael Jordan." He went on to become an All American at Oral Roberts University.

County Mayor Wamp said the cost would be around $1,600.