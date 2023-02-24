Latest Headlines

  Friday, February 24, 2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING

a. 2023-0013 Stone Creek Consulting c/o Allen Jones (R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1913 and 1915 South Kelley Street, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(Alternate Version)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, to add new definitions for absentee and Homestay rentals, create an appeals process by an Administrative Hearing Officer for absentee applicant disputes and by the Short-Term Vacation Rental Board for Homestay applicants, creating the Short-Term Vacation Rental Board, and establishing density and distance restrictions for short-term rental units within the Short-Term Vacation Rental District in new Sections 11-510 through 11-526. (Sponsored by Councilpersons Hill and Henderson) (Deferred from 02-14-2023)
                    
PLANNING

b. 2023-0017 Richard Wayne McCoy (R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1514 Shelby Circle, 6340 Middle Valley Road, and two unaddressed properties in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 02-14-2023)
2023-0017 Richard Wayne McCoy (R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1514 Shelby Circle, 6340 Middle Valley Road, and two unaddressed properties in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions. (Applicant Version)

c. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 13, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, Section 38-188, Minimum Yard and Landscaping Requirements; Maintenance of Visibility at Access Points; relations of Yards to Turnout and Merging Lanes, and Division 29, Off-Street Parking and Loading Space Requirements, Section 38-472, General Regulations by amending Table 1700 Multi-Family Units.

VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming the appointment of J.T. McDaniel to the Board of Zoning Appeals to fill the unexpired District 9 seat, with a term beginning February 28, 2023, and ending July 24, 2024.

b. A resolution authorizing the Council Chair to execute a letter to Governor Bill Lee in response to the statement from President Biden on marijuana reform. (Sponsored by Councilwoman Coonrod and Councilwoman Hill)
                                
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Rise Up Cooperative, in substantially the form attached, for the use of 100 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of March 1, 2023, for the term of five (5) years at the annual rent of $1.00. (District 6)

d. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of $214,215.64 from Hamilton County as the City’s portion from the 2022 Hamilton County surplus property sale, with $212,528.18 applied as the City’s portion; $1,367.71 being applied to City Attorney fees; and $319.75 being applied to City Treasurer costs.

PUBLIC WORKS

e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. S-16-014-201, Lynnbrook Park and Stream Restoration, to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc., of Hixson, TN, for $3,092,249.42, with a contingency amount of $300,000.00, for a total amount of $3,392,249.42. (District 8)

f. A resolution authorizing the 2022 Annual Inflation Adjustment of the Financial Assurance for the City of Chattanooga landfills, Permit No. SNL330000273 original at Birchwood Landfill as required by the regulations of the Division of Solid Waste Management to decrease the assurance from $1,546,300.95 to $1,481,655.03. (Revised)

g. A resolution authorizing the 2022 Annual Inflation Adjustment of the Financial Assurance for the City of Chattanooga landfills, Permit No. SNL330000273 Lateral Expansion Area 3 at Birchwood Landfill as required by the regulations of the Division of Solid Waste Management to increase the assurance from $8,028,182.88 to $8,461,805.11.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.
                          
TUESDAY, MARCH 7, 2023
CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).

3. Special Presentation.
Proclamation Honoring John R. Taylor, Sr. By Councilman Isiah Hester

4. Minute Approval.
Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, to add new definitions for absentee and Homestay rentals, create an appeals process by an Administrative Hearing Officer for absentee applicant disputes and by the Short-Term Vacation Rental Board for Homestay applicants, creating the Short-Term Vacation Rental Board, and establishing density and distance restrictions for short-term rental units within the Short-Term Vacation Rental District in new Sections 11-510 through 11-526. (Sponsored by Councilpersons Hill and Henderson) (Deferred from 02-14-2023)

PLANNING

b. 2023-0017 Richard Wayne McCoy (R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1514 Shelby Circle, 6340 Middle Valley Road, and two unaddressed properties in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 02-14-2023)
2023-0017 Richard Wayne McCoy (R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1514 Shelby Circle, 6340 Middle Valley Road, and two unaddressed properties in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-4 Special Zone, and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone with conditions. (Applicant Version)

c. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 13, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, Section 38-188, Minimum Yard and Landscaping Requirements; Maintenance of Visibility at Access Points; relations of Yards to Turnout and Merging Lanes, and Division 29, Off-Street Parking and Loading Space Requirements, Section 38-472, General Regulations by amending Table 1700 Multi-Family Units.

6. Ordinances - First Reading: WASTEWATER

a. An ordinance closing and abandoning a sewer easement located in the 1800 block of South Holtzclaw Avenue, beginning at a point along said easement 163 feet north of MH# S156A034 thence continuing northwest along said easement 105.41 fee to a point, Tax Map Nos. 156A-F-002, 028, and 029. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Wastewater)

7. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming the appointment of Jackie Simpson to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 6 (Bushtown-Glenwood), for a term beginning on March 8, 2023, and ending on March 8, 2025. (District 9)

b. A resolution confirming the appointment of Jon Jon Wesolowski to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 6 (Bushtown-Glenwood), for a term beginning on March 8, 2023, and ending on March 8, 2024. (District 9)

c. A resolution confirming the appointment of Quintin Howard to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 7 (Dodson), for a term beginning on March 8, 2023, and ending on March 8, 2025. (District 9)
                                
d. A resolution confirming the appointment of Matt Adams to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 7 (Dodson), for a term beginning on March 8, 2023, and ending on March 8, 2024. (District 9)
e. A resolution authorizing partial forgiveness of wage overpayment due to discrepancies in position seniority dates during the implementation of the Gallagher pay study market adjustments and authorizing the Mayor or his designee to waive other employees using the same guidelines in the event an audit reveals any additional employees who received overpayment from this same issue. (Added with permission by Chairman Ledford) (Sponsored by Councilpersons Smith and Coonrod)

MAYOR’S OFFICE

f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Richard Beeland as the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development. (Added with permission by Chairman Ledford)

PARKS & OUTDOORS

g. A resolution authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Kiwanis Youth Foundation, Inc. regarding the inclusive playground project at Jack Benson Heritage Park. (District 4)

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford). III. Special Presentation.

