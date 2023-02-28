Latest Headlines

City Council Votes To Ask Governor Lee To De-Criminalize Small Amounts Of Marijuana

  • Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The City Council voted on Tuesday to send a letter to Governor Bill Lee urging that small amounts of marijuana be de-criminalized.

The resolution was sponsored by Council members Demetrus Coonrod and Jenny Hill.

Two members passed instead of voting Yes or No.

The letter says:

Dear Governor Lee:
Tennessee Code Annotated § 39-17-418, which is attached currently, makes it an offense for any person to possess or distribute a small amount of marijuana not in excess of one-half (1/2) ounce in Tennessee as a general matter of state law. President Biden's decision to pardon Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law has also urged changes in this law and similar laws in other states in a recent press release from the White House on October 6, 2022, urging all Governors to do the same with regard to state offenses, which is also attached.

This new press release announces a Presidential pardon for all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana, and the United States Attorney General has been directed to develop an administrative process for the issuance of certificates of pardon to eligible people who were previously convicted under Federal law.

The Chattanooga City Council is aware that the governing bodies of Memphis and Nashville have previously adopted legislation to not arrest or prosecute citizens for simple possession of marijuana in small amounts less than one-half (1/2) ounce although the general state law makes it a criminal offense. President Biden has urged all governors to do the same with 
regard to state offenses under statutes like T.C.A. § 39-17-418. President Biden has stated that
sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated
people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit. Criminal records for marijuana possession
have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities, and
while white, and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people
have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates.

Please consider the action taken by President Biden in this state and continue to regulate important limitations on trafficking, marketing, and under-age sales of THC and CBD
consumption which are currently allowed based on certain percentages under Tennessee law.

The City Council is also aware that Tennessee recently enacted a minimal expansion of its medical marijuana law. The law took effect May 27, 2021, and it slightly enlarges the medical
conditions for which persons may possess a very limited amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Previously, Tennessee law allowed only those diagnosed with intractable seizures or epilepsy to possess a limited amount of medical cannabis oil. The new measure allows individuals who have the following medical conditions to possess CBD oil containing less than 0.9% of THC:
• Alzheimer’s disease;
• Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS);
• Cancer, when such disease is diagnosed as end-stage or the treatment produces related wasting illness, nausea and vomiting, or pain;
• Inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis;
• Epilepsy or seizures;
• Multiple sclerosis;
• Parkinson’s disease;
• Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome
(AIDS);
• Sickle cell disease.

The patients diagnosed with a qualifying condition must have a letter from a doctor licensed to practice in Tennessee attesting to the patient’s qualifying medical condition, specifying the specific condition, and stating that conventional treatments to address this condition have been ineffective. The law also creates a commission to study the possibility of future medical marijuana legalization. The commission is to prepare recommendations for how best to establish an effective, patient-focused medical marijuana program in Tennessee and include proposed legislation in its recommendations.

The Chattanooga City Council supports review of our current state laws and enabling any taxing authorization for CBD products which are sold legally in Tennessee provided that specific taxes are provided to pay for persons who purchase such products similar to the current alcohol taxes which are imposed on those sales in this state. The City Council would request your guidance and help on developing uniform legal requirements for possession, sales, and taxation on all THC,
CBD, and small amounts of marijuana in this state which are uniform with all contiguous states to Tennessee.

The City Council for Chattanooga has considered this action and has urged this response by Resolution which was passed during a public meeting on ________________________, 2023.

Latest Headlines
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, February 28th
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/28/2023
Dayton Man, 24, Still In Critical Condition After Saturday Stabbing; Orcutt Charged
Dayton Man, 24, Still In Critical Condition After Saturday Stabbing; Orcutt Charged
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
City Council Votes To Ask Governor Lee To De-Criminalize Small Amounts Of Marijuana
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
City Council Approves STVR Revision With Tight Limits In Single-Family Areas
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Columbia Residential Named Master Developer For Westside Community Evolves Project
  • Breaking News
  • 2/28/2023
Breaking News
Winners Named Of Copy Of Chattanooga In Old Photos From Chattanoogan.com
  • 3/29/2023

Winners have been named of a copy of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. They are Donald Henry of Old Fort, Tn., Sammy Boyd of Lakesite, Deana Johnson ... more

Dayton Man, 24, Still In Critical Condition After Saturday Stabbing; Orcutt Charged
Dayton Man, 24, Still In Critical Condition After Saturday Stabbing; Orcutt Charged
  • 2/28/2023

A 24-year-old Dayton man remains in critical condition at a Chattanooga hospital after a stabbing that happened Saturday morning around 2:30 at Kenny’s Sports Bar on Railroad Street. According ... more

City Council Votes To Ask Governor Lee To De-Criminalize Small Amounts Of Marijuana
  • 2/28/2023

The City Council voted on Tuesday to send a letter to Governor Bill Lee urging that small amounts of marijuana be de-criminalized. The resolution was sponsored by Council members Demetrus ... more

Breaking News
City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
City Council Ready To Move Ahead With Vote On Ending Stand Alone Elections
  • 2/28/2023
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
Dalton Public Safety Commission Elects New Chairman
  • 2/28/2023
Man Who Shot 2 Women Multiple Times Gets 25-Year Sentence
  • 2/28/2023
19-Year-Old Injured As Bullets Pepper House On 52nd Street Early Tuesday Morning
  • 2/28/2023
3 Injured As Pickup Truck Collides With CARTA Bus On Brainerd Road
  • 2/28/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism - And Response
  • 2/28/2023
City Council Redistricting Lawsuit Moves Forward
  • 2/28/2023
Poorly Timed Traffic Lights
  • 2/28/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending Feb. 24
  • 2/27/2023
Politics Is A Dirty Game
  • 2/27/2023
Sports
Vols Baseball Gets Vitello Back, Highly Touted Transfer Shortstop Now Able To Play
  • 2/27/2023
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
Randy Smith: Mocs' Baseball - Only A Dream
  • 2/28/2023
Dan Fleser: It's Hard To Get Away Totally From Vol Sports - Even In Sunny Florida
Dan Fleser: It's Hard To Get Away Totally From Vol Sports - Even In Sunny Florida
  • 2/27/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Third Seed Lee Men Prepare For Conference Tournament
  • 2/27/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Retired TV Personality Bill Landry’s Latest Book Recalls Chattanooga Days
John Shearer: Retired TV Personality Bill Landry’s Latest Book Recalls Chattanooga Days
  • 2/28/2023
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 2/28/2023
Dalton Officers Honored For Life-Saving Effort
Dalton Officers Honored For Life-Saving Effort
  • 2/28/2023
Chamber’s North Chattanooga Council Hosts Annual Expo
  • 2/28/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 2/28/2023
Entertainment
St. Paul's Artist Series Concert Is Friday With Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum
St. Paul's Artist Series Concert Is Friday With Seth Parker Woods And Andrew Rosenblum
  • 2/28/2023
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
Songbirds To Host Youth Talent Show April 21
  • 2/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
Best Of Grizzard: Tennessee's Lewis Grizzard?
  • 2/28/2023
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Frautschi And Fung
  • 2/24/2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
Best Of Grizzard - We Need Lewis Grizzard In 2023
  • 2/24/2023
Opinion
Delbert And Racism - And Response
  • 2/28/2023
City Council Redistricting Lawsuit Moves Forward
  • 2/28/2023
Poorly Timed Traffic Lights
  • 2/28/2023
Dining
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
Flying Squirrel To Serve Dinner Only; Ending Sunday Brunch
  • 2/25/2023
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
Business
Times Free Press President Says Online Is The Way To Go
  • 2/28/2023
EPB Quantum Network Powered By Qubitekk Chooses Aliro Quantum Network Controller
  • 2/28/2023
Local Photographer Elected To Serve On Board Of Directors For The Professional Photographers Of East Tennessee
Local Photographer Elected To Serve On Board Of Directors For The Professional Photographers Of East Tennessee
  • 2/28/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga Housing Authority Creates Scholarship To Honor Late Commissioner Sattler
Chattanooga Housing Authority Creates Scholarship To Honor Late Commissioner Sattler
  • 2/28/2023
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
Ryan Ard Joins RE/MAX Renaissance As New Sales Associate
  • 2/24/2023
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
Steven Sharpe: Take A Step Back & Zoom Out
  • 2/22/2023
Student Scene
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Awarded American Water Charitable Foundation STEM Education Grant
  • 2/28/2023
Short-Term Classes Available At CSCC
  • 2/28/2023
Lee University’s CRC To Host Chief Judge Sutton For Public Keynote
Lee University’s CRC To Host Chief Judge Sutton For Public Keynote
  • 2/28/2023
Living Well
James Haynes, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Foundation President
James Haynes, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Foundation President
  • 2/28/2023
Bubbles Of Fun Run Triples Participants, Raises Thousands For Pediatric Cancer
  • 2/28/2023
Morning Pointe To Celebrate A World Of Wellness For March Theme
Morning Pointe To Celebrate A World Of Wellness For March Theme
  • 2/28/2023
Memories
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
Annual Brick Wall Genealogy Class Held In Dalton
  • 2/27/2023
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Benign Objects
  • 2/25/2023
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
35 Native Trees To Be Planted At Soddy-Daisy's 2nd Arbor Day Celebration
  • 2/20/2023
TWRA Commission Elects Officers Including Chris Devaney As Secretary
  • 2/18/2023
Travel
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announces 2 Key Staff Additions
National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announces 2 Key Staff Additions
  • 2/28/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Little FarmHouse
  • 2/27/2023
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
Rock City Hosts Shamrock City During March
  • 2/23/2023
Church
Josh Dobbs Is Speaker At Annual FCA Banquet
Josh Dobbs Is Speaker At Annual FCA Banquet
  • 2/28/2023
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
Missionary Hannah Malone Speaks At Calvary Bible Church
  • 2/27/2023
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
Bob Tamasy: Does God Need To Meet Our Expectations?
  • 2/27/2023
Obituaries
David Lee Tinnon
David Lee Tinnon
  • 2/28/2023
James L. Johnson
James L. Johnson
  • 2/28/2023
Carolyn Sue Hurst
  • 2/28/2023
Area Obituaries
Love, Ruth (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023
Scott, Tommy Harold (Jasper)
Scott, Tommy Harold (Jasper)
  • 2/27/2023
Wells, Mildred Inez (LaFayette)
Wells, Mildred Inez (LaFayette)
  • 2/27/2023