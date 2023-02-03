DA Wamp Seeking To Have Youths Involved In Violent Carjackings Transferred To Adult Court

District Attorney Coty Wamp, at a Friday news conference, said she is seeking to transfer to adult criminal court five juveniles involved in two violent carjackings Jan. 26 and Jan. 28.

The carjacking Jan. 26 took place on DeSales Avenue near Memorial Hospital and involved a 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

The carjacking Jan. 28 took place on Roanoke Avenue off Wilcox Boulevard and involved a 13-year-old, 14-year-old and 15-year-old. Thirteen-year-olds are not eligible to be transferred to adult criminal court.

“They have a district attorney right now that’s going to hold them accountable,” DA Wamp said.

She connected the violent carjackings to the county’s rising gun theft.

She said 386 firearms, mostly handguns, were stolen from vehicles in Hamilton County in 2022 - 360 of them within city limits and the vast majority within six to eight miles of the city center.

“We are going to campaign against this issue,” she said.

Tennessee’s permit-less carry law took effect in 2021, increasing theft of a firearm from a misdemeanor to a class E felony, which mandates 180 days in jail.

“We are going to enforce it harshly,” DA Wamp said. “These are serious types of charges. They are terrorizing. We have got to make an example.”

Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw will make the ultimate decision on whether or not to transfer the cases.

DA Wamp said gun theft from cars is also contributing to county numbers of aggravated robbery, attempted homicide and homicide.

“Firearms are really at the crux of all these different types of crime,” she said, classifying the issue a “health emergency.”

“The public should not leave a firearm in a vehicle,” she said. “Please be mindful of what is left in your vehicle.” A crime is never the victim’s fault, she said, but “we do need to be observant,” she said.

Smash-and-grabs are rare today, she said, and that usually the car door is unlocked.