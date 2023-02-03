East Hamilton Middle School Student Confesses To Making Bomb Threat

A student at East Hamilton Middle School has been arrested on a charge of making threats of mass violence at a school.

In an incident on Thursday, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to East Hamilton Middle was made aware of an alleged bomb threat.



After a brief investigation the school deputy was able to identify the student suspected of making the threat and obtained a confession after questioning.



Officials said, "At this time there is no active risk to the school or the community."



