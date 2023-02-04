Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Contractors Stole Two Watches, While Leaving Handgun; Woman's Car Window Shatters After "Boom" When Crossing Dam

  • Saturday, February 4, 2023

A man on Urban Trail told police he had two expensive watches stolen from his apartment. The watches were taken from the top drawer of his nightstand. He said his personal firearm, that shared the same drawer, was thankfully not stolen. He said the company that did the demo work is Southeast Restoration. The pipes in his apartment burst and Southeast Restoration commenced the demolition of the interior. When the man returned to the apartment, he asked the foreman to stop work until he had retrieved his personal belongings. He said the foreman refused to stop work and he had to work around the team as he moved his things into another apartment. He said they were literally pulling down walls and ceilings as he worked as fast as possible to salvage his personal belongings and furniture over the following few days. He provided police with pictures of the watches that were stolen, as well as documentation showing the serial numbers of a Breitling Aerospace Titanium watch and an Omega X33 Titanium watch.

* * *

Police noticed a man walking near the roadway on Bonny Oaks Drive who was having trouble walking. Police spoke with him and he said a friend took him to the store and he was walking home. Police transported the man to his house on Austin Drive.

* * *

Police initiated a knock and talk at a residence on Forest Plaza Drive. Police spoke to a woman resident and explained to her that the police were there to check the condition of the house, as they
could observe that most of the garage was overflowing with trash and the driveway had multiple vehicles that appeared run-down and inoperable. The woman said she would let police into her room, but not the rest of the house. As police entered the residence, they encountered a man who let them look around the rest of the house. Police took many pictures of the interior and exterior of the
house, which will be forwarded to and inspector for further investigation.

* * *

An AT&T employee at 6450 Bonny Oaks Dr. told police sometime in the past couple of days someone cut and stole 220 feet of telephone cable. He said to replace the cable is about $5,000, which includes materials and labor, etc.

* * *

Police observed a burnt orange BMW with extremely dark tinted window, black rims, a cross on the trunk, and an old TN tag on E. 28th Street/S. Hickory Street. The tag came back to a 2005 Cadillac Deville registered to a man out of Hixson. Police attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled north on 4th Avenue then eastbound on I-24. The vehicle was driving recklessly, driving northbound in a southbound traffic lane, nearly causing several head-on collisions. The vehicle was BOLO'd.

* * *

Police had tagged a VW Bug (TN tag) on Bailey Avenue, and a week later found it still to be abandon at the location. The vehicle was found to be abandoned due to debris built up around tires, expired registration, flat tires, stripped interior and broken driver side window. The vehicle was towed by Ace towing to their lot.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported on Paw Trail. A caller told police they believed a black male with dreads placed a pipe bomb in the trunk of a black Chevy Malibu underneath all items. The caller gave police a partial plate number and said they wished to stay anonymous. Police arrived at the address minutes later and the vehicle was gone. Police BOLO'd the vehicle to all three channels. I search of the partial tag revealed a black Chevy Malibu belonging to a man out of Chattanooga. The man had no criminal history or connection with the address on Paw Trail.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving across the dam at 576 Highway 153, and as she got off the
dam, she heard a loud boom. She said after the loud boom, the window on the driver's side sliding door shattered.

