Home In East Ridge Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning

A home was destroyed by fire in East Ridge on Thursday morning.
East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire at 4:16 a.m. on Greenslake Road near Stateline Road. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Road.
Fire crews arrived on the scene reporting a residential fire with heavy smoke and fire coming from all windows with portable propane tanks exploding.
Fire crews made a defensive attack using master streams and hand lines to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported at this time.
Mutual Aid assistance was requested to the scene for additional manpower from Catoosa County Engine 7 and Chattanooga Ladder 13.
Chattanooga Engine 15 filled in at our station for any additional calls for service.