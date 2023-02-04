Home In East Ridge Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning

A home was destroyed by fire in East Ridge on Thursday morning.

East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire at 4:16 a.m. on Greenslake Road near Stateline Road. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Road.



Fire crews arrived on the scene reporting a residential fire with heavy smoke and fire coming from all windows with portable propane tanks exploding.



Fire crews made a defensive attack using master streams and hand lines to extinguish the fire.





The cause of the fire is under investigation.





No injuries were reported at this time.



