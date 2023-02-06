Police Blotter: Red-Haired Woman Steals Man’s Walmart Gift Cards; Police Take Drunk Man Lying On Pedestrian Island To Hotel

A man told police Walmart gift cards were used without his permission. He purchased the cards (two for $40 and one for $20) and they were used at Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road by a red-haired lady that he didn’t recognize. The man still had possession of the physical cards, however, the card information had been transferred to a cellphone the suspect used to make the purchases. Walmart loss prevention also said one of the cards was used in a Walmart in Nashville by the man’s ex-wife. The man said he would ask his ex-wife if she knew the red-haired woman and call back for a follow-up. He said he wanted to prosecute as well.

* * *

A man at Starbucks at 827 Broad St. told police he put his company laptop, a gray 15-inch Dell, in a black Under Armour laptop bag in the corner of the coffee shop while he went to the bathroom. When he got back, he found that his bag with the laptop was gone. The man said there was two homeless men in the coffee shop at the time and he believes they took it. The man said the Starbucks cameras were not working at this time. He didn't know the serial number to the laptop but there is a company sticker on it. Police checked the area for the homeless men, but since there was a 25-minute delay, were unable to locate them. The price of the laptop is approximately $600.

* * *

A legally parked vehicle on Broad Street and W. 13th Street was damaged accidentally by a construction vehicle moving large pieces of metal. The worker stacked the metal slabs on top of each other and, once released from the machinery, a metal slab slid off and struck the parked vehicle. There were no injuries and both parties were handling insurance claims on their own.

* * *

An officer responded to a broken-down car at E. 29th Street and Westside Drive. The driver said she ran out of gas and her friend who was with her went to get gas. Her friend returned and they got the vehicle out of the road.

* * *

A man on S. Cheltenham Road told police someone got into his unlocked truck and took his Ruger pistol. The pistol was entered into NCIC.

* * *

An officer saw a Kia Optima in the right turn lane of Reserve Way with no driver in the car. The vehicle was blocking the full lane of travel. The front right tire was flat but no other damage was observed. The officer left and came back to the car approximately 30 minutes later and the vehicle had not moved. As the officer was behind the vehicle, the owner arrived with their personal tow and moved the car.

* * *

A woman on S. Beech Street told police her two vehicles, a Chevrolet Equinox and a Jeep Patriot, were vandalized sometime overnight. The woman believes a man she has let stay with her for a month is the suspect, however, no evidence existed to prove such. Police saw the driver's side of the windshield of the Jeep Patriot was damaged and the windows/side mirrors of the Equinox were damaged.

* * *

A woman on Middle Valley Road told police she was moving items from one storage unit to another on the property. She left a bunch of stuff sitting outside the unit. A man, who told her his name was Steve, was loading her stuff into his truck. She confronted him and he said he worked for the storage unit clearing out units and thought this unit was the one he was told to load. He helped her unload her belongings and told her to look inside his truck and make sure she got everything. The woman said she thought she looked well enough and got all her stuff but did not think about the safe. The woman said she can no longer find her safe between moving stuff between units and Steve's misunderstanding and loading of her belongings.

* * *

Police received a call regarding a possible intoxicated person at Market and E. 4th Street. Police arrived and found a man lying down in the pedestrian island. Police determined he was intoxicated, but did not seem to be harming anyone nor acting disorderly. Police helped him to the sidewalk where his wife arrived and was aware he had been drinking. He agreed to cooperate and go back to his hotel for the night. Police gave the man a ride back to his hotel without incident.