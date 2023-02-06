Lee Theme For His 5th State Of The State Address Is "Leading The Nation"

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released several excerpts ahead of his fifth State of the State address that will be delivered tonight (Monday) at 6 p.m. CT in the House Chamber of the Tennessee State Capitol.

Tennesseans are invited to view ‘Leading the Nation,’ a video "that highlights how the state is leading as a guiding light for opportunity, security and freedom."

Leading the Nation

“Tennesseans have accomplished remarkable things in our 226-year history. Once again, we are called to be a guiding light and carry the spirit that took our state from frontier to frontrunner. So, as I look ahead to the next four years, with four challenging, yet fruitful years in the rearview, I can see that we’ve arrived at a pivotal moment.”

Expanding Opportunities for all Tennesseans

“Our investments in public education, workforce development and safe schools – and our commitment to freedom and families – have all earned national recognition. Our commitment to a high quality of life does not stop at the borders of big cities – in fact, it begins in the most rural areas of our state. Thanks to that commitment, the number of distressed counties in Tennessee has dropped from 15 to 10…and we are not done.”

Modernizing Rural and Urban Transportation

“It’s time to invest in a transportation strategy for one of the fastest growing states in the country. We cannot solve this problem with debt or higher taxes, but we have to do something. Right now, there’s a $26 billion dollar backlog of projects across the state. Simply put, we are way behind, and we have to change the way we fund and build our roads and bridges.”

Supporting Strong Families

“Pro-life is much more than defending the lives of the unborn. This is not a matter of politics – this is about human dignity. We can have a healthy debate about the policy specifics, but we can also agree that America is rooted in a commitment to human dignity.”

Creating a Brighter Future

“From Mountain City to Memphis, our state is blessed with natural beauty and rich resources…Through the years, Tennessee has maintained responsible stewardship of our natural resources, but it’s time to develop a conservation strategy that balances our state’s economic growth with a plan to protect our environment.”

Here is how to watch the address live:

https://www.tn.gov/governor/sots/2022-state-of-the-state-address.html