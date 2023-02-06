Pedestrian Struck Early Monday Morning; Driver Of Car Is Arrested For DUI

Abigail Dixson, 19, was struck by a car early Monday morning, and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Chattanooga Police responded at 12:13 a.m. to a pedestrian struck call at 1800 Chestnut Street. Police located Ms. Dixson suffering from non-life threatening injuries.



Police were told that she was attempting to get into her vehicle when she was struck in the head and neck by a passing vehicle. The impact knocked her to the ground.



Police also located Marietta Martin, 43, the driver of the vehicle, who stated she had just exited a nearby parking lot and was proceeding down the street when she heard a loud thump noise. Upon stopping the vehicle to inspect the noise, a woman was found on the ground.