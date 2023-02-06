Student, 11, At Lakeview Middle School Arrested For Giving Out Marijuana-Laced Bars At School

An 11-year-old student at Lakeview Middle School has been arrested for bring a marijuana-laced bar to school.

In the incident last Thursday, the student was charged after a student who was given the bar became sick and had to leave school. Another student who was given a bar was taken by his mother to a doctor.

Both the student with the bars and the one who became sick were tested and were positive for marijuana.

The student said he got the bars from a bag his mother had at home.

A report says the student with the bars while in class asked other students if they wanted some "edibles." He gave bars to two students, including the one who got sick.

A student who was given a bar said he was told it was Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The student with the bars was handcuffed and taken for a detention hearing. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for resale.