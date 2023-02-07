Latest Headlines

Daughter Of Murder Victim Heard Leslie Say To Her Mother, "I'll Kill You"

  • Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Kameron Leslie
Kameron Leslie

Chief homicide prosecutor Michael Dowd told a Criminal Court jury on Tuesday that Kameron Leslie is guilty of "the brutal strangulation of a helpless woman" in the Jan. 11, 2019, murder of Taja Whiteside.

The body of Ms. Whiteside, 30, was discovered by her oldest son at their residence in the 5800 block of Moody Sawyer Road. Prosecutors said there would be 20 witnesses, including the three children of Ms. Whiteside.

Leslie, who is representing himself with an attorney as "elbow counsel," told the jury that he last saw Ms. Whiteside on Jan. 10, 2019, and only learned later that she had been killed.

Leslie said Jan. 10 he and Ms. Whiteside had a day at home with "the kids," went to Walmart for groceries and made dinner, watched television after dinner, and then she accused him of talking to girls on Instagram during his smoke break. He packed his red duffel bag and left. He said he looked for her in the house before he left, called and texted her, but she did not respond.

He said Ms. Whiteside's car that he drove to Florida was not "stolen."

Leslie went on the TBI's Most Wanted List and was finally located in Jacksonville, Fla., almost four months after the killing.

Prosecutor Dowd said when the first officer on the scene found Ms. Whiteside she was crumpled on the floor of her bedroom with her head pushed into a pillow. He said she had been dead several hours.

The prosecutor said the son got up that morning and was surprised that his mother had not awakened him since it was a school day. He said he found his mother's bedroom door was locked. He made himself breakfast, then got into the room by jimmying it with a credit card. He said he could not awaken her, so he called 911.

Prosecutor Dowd said the victim's daughter was awakened that night by bumping and crashing. She said she heard Leslie say, "I'll kill you," and then there were more noises. She said she then heard the bedroom door open and close and then there was the sound of someone starting a car and driving off. The daughter then went back to sleep without checking on the mother.

He said Leslie lived at the residence, but he removed all his personal items before leaving town.

Prosecutor Dowd said evidence from cell phone towers showed Dowd at the Whiteside residence at 4 a.m. - around the time of the murder. He was then traced to Highway 153 near an overpass. Investigators went to that location and found items belonging to Leslie that had been discarded. They included his work ID badge.

After Leslie was apprehended in Florida following a tip to law enforcement, the car belonging to Ms. Whiteside was found in Jacksonville in an abandoned parking garage.

The prosecutor said the medical examiner will testify that Ms. Whiteside had been manually strangled to death. He said she was battered and her eyes were swollen.

He said the DNA of both Ms. Whiteside and Leslie was found on a condom in the bedroom floor, and she had his DNA under her fingernails, indicating that she had scratched him.

Judge Amanda Dunn is presiding over the case.

Latest Headlines
Daughter Of Murder Victim Heard Leslie Say To Her Mother, "I'll Kill You"
Daughter Of Murder Victim Heard Leslie Say To Her Mother, "I'll Kill You"
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2023
Eastern Band Of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act Passes House
Eastern Band Of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act Passes House
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2023
Arrest Made In Murder Of Woman In North Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2023
VIDEO: Senator Bill Hagerty Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2023
Prosecutors, Defense, Judge Frustrated Over Sheriff's Office Handling Of Murder Case
Prosecutors, Defense, Judge Frustrated Over Sheriff's Office Handling Of Murder Case
  • Breaking News
  • 2/7/2023
Cleveland, Bradley Central Finish 1 & 2 In Final Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/7/2023
Breaking News
Eastern Band Of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act Passes House
Eastern Band Of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act Passes House
  • 2/7/2023

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann released the following after his bill H.R. 548, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Historic Lands Reacquisition Act, passed the United States House of Representatives by ... more

VIDEO: Senator Bill Hagerty Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 2/7/2023

Senator Bill Hagerty joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings on Tuesday. Mr. Hartline and Senator Hagerty discussed several current topics. As a former ambassador to Japan, Senator ... more

Prosecutors, Defense, Judge Frustrated Over Sheriff's Office Handling Of Murder Case
Prosecutors, Defense, Judge Frustrated Over Sheriff's Office Handling Of Murder Case
  • 2/7/2023

Prosecutors and a defense attorney in a murder case that happened over three years ago said they are frustrated that significant portions of the evidence have not yet been supplied by the Sheriff's ... more

Breaking News
Dayton Adds 1 Firefighter, 1 Police Officer
  • 2/7/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 2/7/2023
Police Blotter: Man Sitting Close To RR Tracks Is Just Train Enthusiast; Couple Steal Vibrator And Electric Trimmer From Walmart
  • 2/7/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Possession Of Meth - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/7/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/7/2023
Opinion
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (2)
  • 2/6/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
In Opposition To Government Overreach Into The LGBTQIA+ Community - And Response (3)
  • 2/3/2023
2023 Tennessee State Of The State Preview On Education
  • 2/3/2023
Sports
Lady Vols Lose In Double OT At Mississippi State
  • 2/6/2023
Dan Fleser: Mashack, Key May See More Playing Time For Vols
Dan Fleser: Mashack, Key May See More Playing Time For Vols
  • 2/6/2023
Randy Smith: Not So Super...Super Bowls
Randy Smith: Not So Super...Super Bowls
  • 2/6/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Mocs Volleyball Signs Louisiana Tech Hitter
  • 2/6/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Chattanooga Closet Company Celebrates 25 Years
Life With Ferris: Chattanooga Closet Company Celebrates 25 Years
  • 2/6/2023
ArtsBuild Welcomes New Staff Member Brianna Jones
ArtsBuild Welcomes New Staff Member Brianna Jones
  • 2/7/2023
Jerry Summers: Red Bank's Dilemma?
Jerry Summers: Red Bank's Dilemma?
  • 2/7/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 2/6/2023
Jerry Summers: 2023 Suggested Resolutions(?)
Jerry Summers: 2023 Suggested Resolutions(?)
  • 2/6/2023
Entertainment
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Is Sunday
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Is Sunday
  • 2/7/2023
Hayden Coffman In Concert At Cleveland State March 17
Hayden Coffman In Concert At Cleveland State March 17
  • 2/7/2023
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
Best Of Grizzard - The Wit And Wisdom (Article No. 3)
  • 2/7/2023
Savannah Conley, Playing At Walker Theatre May 7, Has Debut Album Out May 12
  • 2/7/2023
Gospel Radio Station WDYN AM Granted Power Increase
Gospel Radio Station WDYN AM Granted Power Increase
  • 2/6/2023
Opinion
Tyre Nichols Lost His Life Tragically And Unnecessarily - And Response (2)
  • 2/6/2023
Ooltewah Needs Transit Alternatives Before It Becomes A Wasteland Of Traffic
  • 2/4/2023
What's Good For The Gander
  • 2/7/2023
Dining
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
Big Bad Breakfast Opens In South Pittsburg
  • 2/6/2023
7 Brew Opening In Hixson On Highway 153 With Variety Of Drinks
  • 2/3/2023
7 Tennessee State Parks To Service Valentine's Meals
  • 2/1/2023
Business
Shaw Industries Announces Acquisition Of Watershed Solar
  • 2/6/2023
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
Walker County Plans Town Hall To Gather Community Input On Brownfields Grant
  • 2/6/2023
Leadership Chattanooga Class Of 2023-2024 Nominations Open
  • 2/6/2023
Real Estate
New Home Construction In Walker County Remained Consistent In 2022
  • 2/7/2023
Chattanooga Design Studio Brings Renowned Developer Bernice Radle To The CIVIQ Stage On Feb. 16
Chattanooga Design Studio Brings Renowned Developer Bernice Radle To The CIVIQ Stage On Feb. 16
  • 2/7/2023
Hamilton County Assessor Of Property Office Honored With 2022 Excellence In Operations Award
Hamilton County Assessor Of Property Office Honored With 2022 Excellence In Operations Award
  • 2/3/2023
Student Scene
Ringgold High School Performing Arts Announces "Center Stage" Charity Initiative
  • 2/6/2023
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Showcase
Lee University To Host Honor Choir Showcase
  • 2/6/2023
UTC Student Zennia Nesmith's Path To Higher Education Has Been Full Of Twists, Turns And Bumps
UTC Student Zennia Nesmith's Path To Higher Education Has Been Full Of Twists, Turns And Bumps
  • 2/6/2023
Living Well
Chattanoogans Art Exhibit On Display At CHI Memorial For Black History Month
  • 2/6/2023
CSMO Announces New Total Joint Surgeon
CSMO Announces New Total Joint Surgeon
  • 2/6/2023
Parkridge Health System Names Courtney Dalton Assistant Chief Financial Officer
Parkridge Health System Names Courtney Dalton Assistant Chief Financial Officer
  • 2/2/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
Earl Freudenberg: Armed Forces Network Was Highlight Of My Radio Career
  • 2/6/2023
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
National Park Service Transmits James K. Polk Presidential Home Study To Congress
  • 2/6/2023
Cherokee Removal Program Will Be At Moccasin Bend On Feb. 18
  • 2/3/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Planning
  • 2/3/2023
Elk Quota Hunt Application Period Underway
  • 2/1/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2022 Award Winners
  • 1/31/2023
Travel
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Comes To IMAX 3D Theater On Feb. 16
  • 2/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Forbes Names Chattanooga 1 Of The Top 50 Places To Travel In The World
  • 2/1/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
Bob Tamasy: Sometimes We Need To Be Encourage To Have Courage
  • 2/6/2023
Kelly Selby To Preach At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 2/6/2023
Calvary Bible Church Marks Dr. Bill Henry's 11th Year At The Church
Calvary Bible Church Marks Dr. Bill Henry's 11th Year At The Church
  • 2/5/2023
Obituaries
Atheria Freeman
Atheria Freeman
  • 2/7/2023
Richard D. “Dick” Dillender, Jr.
Richard D. “Dick” Dillender, Jr.
  • 2/7/2023
Beverly H. Parris
Beverly H. Parris
  • 2/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Moreland, Jimmy Ray (Whiteside)
Moreland, Jimmy Ray (Whiteside)
  • 2/7/2023
White, Beverly Yvonne (Jasper)
White, Beverly Yvonne (Jasper)
  • 2/7/2023
Donald “Tad” Scott, Jr. (LaFayette)
Donald “Tad” Scott, Jr. (LaFayette)
  • 2/7/2023