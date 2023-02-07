Interim Title To Be Removed For City Attorney Phil Noblett

City officials said they plan to remove the "interim" from Interim City Attorney Phil Noblett. He became interim city attorney last October when Emily O'Donnell resigned.

City Council Chairman Darrin Ledford said he and Mayor Tim Kelly agreed to make attorney Noblett the permanent city attorney.

There will be a joint resolution carrying out the action.

Mr. Noblett was born in Asheville, N.C., and received his B.A., with honors, from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He received his J.D. degree from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham, and has been a licensed attorney in Tennessee since 1982.

Mr. Noblett was a member of the firm of Nelson, McMahan & Noblett from 1990 until 2009 as a municipal and civil litigator on many state and federal court matters for the city of Chattanooga and other municipal governments in Tennessee. He has also served as city attorney for the town of Signal Mountain.

Mr. Noblett is a past president of the Chattanooga Bar Association and a fellow of the Chattanooga Bar Foundation. He became Deputy City Attorney in 2009 when the City Attorney's office was moved to its present location across from City Hall.