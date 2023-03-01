Rep. Vital Boosts Proposed North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park

State Rep. Greg Vital, R-Harrison, said he is supporting the inclusion of $776,300 in the proposed state budget to create the North Chickamauga Creek Gorge State Park in Hamilton and Sequatchie counties.

The 7,093-acre natural area is one of four new state parks being proposed by Governor Bill Lee. The move would allow the site to receive additional infrastructure and personnel support from the state in order to meet increasing visitor demand, he said.

“We are blessed to have Harrison Bay State Park and Booker T. Washington State Park in Hamilton County,” said Rep. Vital, who is a member of the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. “Adding North Chickamauga Creek to that list will further highlight our diverse natural resources while also improving the quality of life in Southeast Tennessee.

"As a longtime supporter of our state parks, I applaud Gov. Lee’s conservation efforts, and appreciate everyone who has worked diligently to preserve these important assets for future generations.”

In addition to its scenic 10-mile-long gorge, North Chickamauga Creek is a popular kayaking stream that also features more than 18 miles of hiking trails. A high diversity of plant and animal habitat also exist in the area, which is currently managed as part of the larger Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park.

State lawmakers previously set aside $5.5 million in the budget last year for a ranger contact station and restroom facility along with parking, entrance and day use improvements within the existing site.