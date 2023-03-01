Latest Headlines

Rep. Fleischmann Joins House Committee On Science, Space, And Technology

  • Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann released the following statement announcing that he has joined the United States House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

Congressman Fleischmann will serve on the Energy Subcommittee that has jurisdiction over energy research and development, commercial application of energy technology, Department of Energy laboratories, and more. In addition, Rep. Fleischmann serves on the House Committee on Appropriations and is the Chairman of the Energy and Water Subcommittee of Appropriations.
 
He said, “Throughout my tenure in Congress, I am proud to have become the leading House Republican advocating for increasing nuclear energy and advancing nuclear research, cleaning up legacy nuclear sites, and supporting our National Labs.

East Tennessee, and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, are leading our nation in advanced scientific research, supercomputing, and nuclear technologies. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the full Committee and the Energy Subcommittee to continue support for nuclear energy and research, all 17 of our National Labs, and ensuring America is energy secure for future generations."
 
Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Frank Lucas said, “I am pleased to announce Congressman Chuck Fleischmann will be serving as a member of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee for the 118th Congress. The Committee’s work ensures America remains at the forefront of scientific research and innovation, tackling some of the most pressing issues we face from today’s top global competitors. As an avid supporter of our National Labs, the Congressman is a valuable addition to our roster, and I look forward to working with him to advance our bold agenda."

Winners Named Of Copy Of Chattanooga In Old Photos From Chattanoogan.com
  • 3/29/2023

Winners have been named of a copy of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. They are Donald Henry of Old Fort, Tn., Sammy Boyd of Lakesite, Deana Johnson ... more

Police Blotter: Couple Argues Over Man’s Infidelity, Then He Takes Her Car; Woman On Wrong Bus Causes A Disorder
  • 3/1/2023

An officer responded to Comfort Inn at 2440 Williams St. where a man and woman were in a verbal disorder. The officer spoke to them separately and they said they were arguing over the man’s infidelity. ... more

Tennessee Highway Patrol Saves Man From Jumping Off Nashville Bridge
  • 3/1/2023

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Capitol Protection Unit (CPU) was made aware on Tuesday of a man standing along the outer edge of the James Robertson Parkway Bridge, threatening to jump off ... more

