2 Injured And Woman And Baby Escape From House Fire Off Bonny Oaks Drive Friday Afternoon

A large house fire off Bonny Oaks Drive sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon, including a Chattanooga firefighter.

Multiple Green Shift companies battled the blaze in the 3500 block of Parkway Drive for several hours. The call came just after 2 p.m.

Engine 4, Quint 6, Engine 15, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 were on the initial response. They found heavy fire and smoke coming out of the house on arrival with fire on all three stories of the structure.

A man suffered a head and leg injury jumping out of a window to escape the burning home. He was transported to the hospital by HCEMS. A woman and baby also escaped.

Firefighters made an interior attack and were able to knock down on the fire in first 10-15 minutes, but flames quickly spread to the attic. Extra companies were called to the scene to battle the fire.

The stairs burned throughout the house, preventing crews’ ability to maneuver and they also faced difficulty putting out hot spots due to fire being in various void spaces. The attic started to come apart creating dangerous conditions, so exterior firefighting operations got underway with aerials used to extinguish the flames.

A firefighter suffered shoulder injuries and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.