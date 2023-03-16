Sick Raccoon Has To Be Euthanized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer put down a sick raccoon at the Collegedale Academy High School.

An alarm was activated at a church located in the 10200 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out okay.



A nurse at a local nursing home reported that they had received a suspicious phone call.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original driving on a suspended license charge.



A two vehicle crash was reported in the 9400 block of Apison Pike.

A Collegedale fugitive already being held in the Hamilton County Jail on previous Collegedale charges involving attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault, and aggravated stalking, as well as other related offenses, was booked on new warrants for coercion of a witness and violation of a protection order.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court and booked on warrants for failure to appear and bond revocation warrants for public intoxication and underage drinking.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court and booked on a warrant for driving on a revoked license, as well as a bond revocation warrant for DUI.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from a previous DUI arrest.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving with a revoked license.

Walmart reported a theft from March 12, involving merchandise valued at approximately $600.

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy High School. The building was checked and secured.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a multiple vehicle crash near the 14 mile marker of I-75.

While conducting routine business checks a night shift officer observed two individuals in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in the Crossroads Plaza at Four Corners. The couple were advised to move to a more appropriate location.