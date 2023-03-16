Latest Headlines

Sick Raccoon Has To Be Euthanized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Thursday, March 16, 2023

An officer put down a sick raccoon at the Collegedale Academy High School.

An alarm was activated at a church located in the 10200 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out okay.

A nurse at a local nursing home reported that they had received a suspicious phone call.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original driving on a suspended license charge.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 9400 block of Apison Pike.

A Collegedale fugitive already being held in the Hamilton County Jail on previous Collegedale charges involving attempted murder, aggravated domestic assault, and aggravated stalking, as well as other related offenses, was booked on new warrants for coercion of a witness and violation of a protection order.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court and booked on warrants for failure to appear and bond revocation warrants for public intoxication and underage drinking.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court and booked on a warrant for driving on a revoked license, as well as a bond revocation warrant for DUI.

An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from a previous DUI arrest.

A traffic stop in the 9400 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver being charged with driving with a revoked license.

Walmart reported a theft from March 12, involving merchandise valued at approximately $600.

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy High School. The building was checked and secured.

Collegedale police were requested to assist the sheriff’s office with a multiple vehicle crash near the 14 mile marker of I-75.

While conducting routine business checks a night shift officer observed two individuals in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in the Crossroads Plaza at Four Corners. The couple were advised to move to a more appropriate location.

Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Couple Steals Nearly $250 Of Merchandise From Bargain Hunt; Woman's Stolen Credit Card Used For Over $400 Purchase At Sam's Club
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Former Lookouts Investor Charged With Wire Fraud In $25 Million "Ponzi Scheme"
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Sick Raccoon Has To Be Euthanized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Man, 39, Shot On Manufacturers Road Wednesday Evening After Encountering Group Of Men
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/16/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Couple Steals Nearly $250 Of Merchandise From Bargain Hunt; Woman's Stolen Credit Card Used For Over $400 Purchase At Sam's Club
  • 3/16/2023

The store manager of Bargain Hunt, 1301 Hickory Valley Road, told police that a black male and a white female took multiple items totaling $246 without paying for the items. Store personnel wanted ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/16/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Sick Raccoon Has To Be Euthanized - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/16/2023

An officer put down a sick raccoon at the Collegedale Academy High School. An alarm was activated at a church located in the 10200 block of Lee Highway. Everything checked out okay. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/16/2023
Fellow Firefighters Help Lay Captain Jack Manis To Rest
Fellow Firefighters Help Lay Captain Jack Manis To Rest
  • 3/15/2023
Tennessee House Committee Passes Resolution To Term Limit Congress
  • 3/15/2023
Winchester Man Charged With TennCare Fraud And Theft
Winchester Man Charged With TennCare Fraud And Theft
  • 3/15/2023
Mary Beth Meadows Wamp Dies At 84
Mary Beth Meadows Wamp Dies At 84
  • 3/15/2023
Opinion
Improving CARTA's Reliability Should Be Its First Step
  • 3/16/2023
Artificial Intelligence?
  • 3/16/2023
Looking For Connections
  • 3/15/2023
Jerry Summers: More Beautification At The Grove (No. 3)
Jerry Summers: More Beautification At The Grove (No. 3)
  • 3/15/2023
The Deficient Study Is The Story
  • 3/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Rickea Jackson Return Was Big Surprise
Dan Fleser: Rickea Jackson Return Was Big Surprise
  • 3/15/2023
Mocs Wrestling Trio Set To Compete In NCAA Wrestling Championships
  • 3/15/2023
Mark Wiedmer: McNeese, Ole Miss Latch On To Coaches With Heavy Baggage
  • 3/14/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
UTC Tennis Plays At Charleston
  • 3/15/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Hawk Hill Survey, The ’93 Blizzard, The ’83 Georgia Basketball Team, And The Academy Awards
  • 3/14/2023
La Paz’s New Partnership With Girls Inc. Represents 10th Onsite Community Program
  • 3/14/2023
Did You Know? St. Patrick's Day And Shamrocks
Did You Know? St. Patrick's Day And Shamrocks
  • 3/16/2023
Roberts Mill Road Closed March 20
  • 3/16/2023
The Salvation Army Hosts 2nd Annual Art In Provence Exhibit
  • 3/16/2023
Entertainment
GPS, McCallie Middle School Theater Students To Present Scared Silly
  • 3/16/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/16/2023
Rock The Riverfront Kicks Off With Culture And Creatives Weekend
  • 3/15/2023
Saxophonist Steven Banks Concert Is March 28
Saxophonist Steven Banks Concert Is March 28
  • 3/15/2023
Chattanooga Organist Patrick Rice To Perform At Southern Adventist University
Chattanooga Organist Patrick Rice To Perform At Southern Adventist University
  • 3/15/2023
Opinion
Improving CARTA's Reliability Should Be Its First Step
  • 3/16/2023
Artificial Intelligence?
  • 3/16/2023
Looking For Connections
  • 3/15/2023
Dining
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Five Star Acquires Vending Business From Biloxi's Corso, Inc.
  • 3/10/2023
Charles Siskin: Dinner With Friends
  • 3/7/2023
Business
Whitfield County 911 Center Launches Prepared Live
Whitfield County 911 Center Launches Prepared Live
  • 3/14/2023
City Partners With Local Labor Organizations To Host Trades Career Fair Thursday
  • 3/13/2023
Bradley County Jail Receives Tier 1 Accreditation
  • 3/13/2023
Real Estate
AGC East Tennessee Honors Excellence In Construction At Annual Celebration
  • 3/16/2023
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: February 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 3/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 9-15
  • 3/16/2023
Student Scene
Emmie Treadwell Named Baylor's New Middle School Head
Emmie Treadwell Named Baylor's New Middle School Head
  • 3/16/2023
Cleveland City Schools Considers Changes To School Start Times
  • 3/15/2023
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces The 25 Winners Of Their Annual Mini-Grants To Hamilton County Teachers
  • 3/16/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Releases “Milestones” Magazine, Features Chattanooga-Area Stories
  • 3/15/2023
Erlanger’s 19th Annual Dinner Of Distinction Raises Over $65,000
  • 3/14/2023
Siskin Hosts 20th Annual Possibilities Luncheon March 21 With Victoria Arlen
  • 3/14/2023
Memories
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
70 Years Ago In Chattanooga, Billy Graham Took Down The Ropes That Separated Blacks And Whites
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scotch Doubles
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Scotch Doubles
  • 3/14/2023
MGHC Announce 3rd Saturday Gardening Class "Pollinators & Native Gardens" March 18
  • 3/14/2023
Little Soddy Creek Tire Cleanup Will Be March 18
  • 3/11/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
Bob Tamasy: Of All God's Attributes, Faithfulness Is Near The Top
  • 3/16/2023
LaTrice Currie To Be Guest Speaker At Women In Ministry Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
LaTrice Currie To Be Guest Speaker At Women In Ministry Celebration At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church
  • 3/15/2023
Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist To Hold Annual Men's Day "Christian Men" March 26
  • 3/16/2023
Obituaries
Donald G. Boys
Donald G. Boys
  • 3/16/2023
Clifford "Cliff" Warren Olson
Clifford "Cliff" Warren Olson
  • 3/15/2023
William Robert “Bob” Jack
William Robert “Bob” Jack
  • 3/15/2023
Area Obituaries
Stephenson, Phyllis Davis (Cleveland)
  • 3/16/2023
Long, Linda Gail (Dalton)
Long, Linda Gail (Dalton)
  • 3/16/2023
Turner, Gary Lee (Sweetwater)
  • 3/15/2023