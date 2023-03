Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 13-19:

YOUNG CALEB LEWIS W/M 35 MISD OFFICERCARTER DUI- MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, OPEN CONTAINER, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BERRIOS EMILY ROSIBEL W/F 24 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

COYNE BRANDI NICOLE W/F 37 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILUE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, OPEN CONTAINER

SIMMONS JESSICA MARIE W/F 39 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN PROBATION VIOLATION, POSS. OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

ROBINSON ANGELIA NICOLE W/F 27 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY LOITERING AND PROWLING, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HOOVER ROCKY LEE W/M 46 FELONY OFFICER MOSS PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE -- -- -- OFFICER ALFORD --

KRESSER JOHN GILBERT W/M 50 MISD OFFICER THOMASON PROBATION VIOLATION, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

BARRON DIEGO NMN H/M 23 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE

ROMAN DIONICIO GOMEZ H/M 40 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, SPEEDING

WHITMIRE ADAM JEROME W/M 47 MISD OFFICER RIGGS CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WYATT RODNEY CAMRON W/M 26 -- OFFICER COKER HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

VINCENT ADAM THOMAS W/M 48 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

PEEK DUSTIN RICHARD W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

VINE THOMAS RAYMOND W/M 28 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

RIDLEY SARA FRANCES W/F 40 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

HUGHES KEISHA MACHELLE W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

WHITE STEPHEN CHASE W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS. OF METH

VOWLIN LAKICA MARIE W/B 45 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, EXPIRED TAG, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, IMPROPER STOPPING ON ROADWAY

KING BERNARD TIMOTHY M/B 26 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

JAMES HEATHER MARIE W/F 29 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

DUNN MONICA MARIE W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

SIMPSON HALEY MAE W/F 29 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS TRAFFICKING DRUGS, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II x2

WASHER CHRISTINA MARIE W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER GALYON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, NO INSURANCE

HUDSON ELBERT LEON W/M 59 FELONY OFFICER ARRINGTON PAROLE VIOLATION

BARBEE ASHLYNN GWEN W/F 21 MISD OFFICER HOPKINS TERRORISTIC THREATS

JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE -- -- -- OFFICER DURHAM --

ADAMS JERRY LAMAR B/M 67 MISD OFFICER CARTER PROBATION VIOLATION

GAREY GILLIGAN LANDI W/F 20 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I, II, IV, DUI- COMBO

GOODE LAUREN GRACE W/F 22 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI

MUNCHEL CODY ALAN W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER BROOME FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

ELLIS EMMA NICOLE W/F 17 MISD OFFICER BRIDGES DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GILL JAMES KENNETH W/M 42 FEL DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

AUTWELL JR STEPHEN PAUL W/M 19 MISD OFFICER FOUTS SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA X2, SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

MCMILLIN JERRY LYNN W/M 44 MISD OFFICER FOUTS FTA

GUFFEY MICHAEL JEREMY W/M 40 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO BRAKE LIGHT

SPRAYBERRY JOSHUA CORY W/M 34 FEL OFFICER YOUNG POSSESSION OF METH

BOURQUE THOMAS JOSEPH W/M 41 FEL OFFICER HEGWOOD SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

TINKER MATTHEW GREGORY W/M 23 FEL OFFICER BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION

PARKS ROBERT EARL W/M 42 OFFICER FOUTS HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

DEAN JAIDA NYKOLE W/F 17 MISD OFFICER BREWER BATTERY

VICENTE CHILEL SELVIN YORATON W/M 19 MISD OFFICER HENRY DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE, FAILURE TO YIELD

ALLEN RAGINA ANNETTE W/F 66 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI, DRIVING WITH EXPIRED LICENSE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

EVANS EUGENE HENRY W/M 47 MISD OFFICER CAMP DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

MCNABB JARED ALLEN W/M 41 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

GRASSFLYNN WILLIAM PHILIPPE- PATRICK W/M 21 MISD OFFICER STEELE WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, LOITERING AND PROWLING

ROBINSON ANGELA NICOLE W/F 27 MISD OFFICER HINCH FTA

MCGILL CHRISTOPHER LASHAWN B/M 42 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

PETERS CODY CHRISTOPHER W/M 36 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

WALLIN GARY WAYNE W/M 58 FELONY OFFICER LEAMON PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA

WOOD KERRY WAYMOND W/M 35 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MIANTAIN LANE

SMITH HARLEY EMITT W/M 30 MISD OFFICER YOUNG SIMPLE BATTERY, BATTERY

DUNCAN ALEXIA ROCHELLE B/F 21 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY CONVERSION, FTA

LEE ANGELA MICHELLE B/F 24 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

JONES KEANDRE OLAIN B/M 22 MISD OFFICER HAVEN FTA

CARTER GREGORY LEBRON B/M 51 FELONY OFFICER CARTER POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF METH, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz,

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 28 MISD OFFICER BLESCH BATTERY- FVA

TRIANO- TORIJA JOSE LUIS H/M 27 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, EXPIRED REGISTRATION, NO TAIL LIGHTS

NORWOOD MARQUITA RENEE B/F 39 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE