Smoke Alarms Alert Homeowners To House Fire Early Monday Morning

Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire at 1929 Bay Hill Drive early Monday morning.



Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a working attic fire. Firefighters initiated an aggressive interior attack and were able to quickly gain control of the fire.



The homeowner had been awakened by smoke detectors and was able to safely exit the structure.



The origin of the fire was determined to be chewed electrical wiring. Damages are estimated at approximately $20,000.





Response included companies from all three Dallas Bay stations along with Hamilton County EMS and Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.