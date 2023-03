Raquel Terry, 28, has been charged in a hit-and-run accident with a bicyclist that happened on McCallie Avenue early Friday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:05 a.m. to the scene. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital.

Police located the suspect, who was cited to court for failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license, and financial responsibility.

The bicyclist's injuries were not as serious as originally reported.