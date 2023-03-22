Latest Headlines

State Attorney General Cautions Pharmacies Not To Distribute Abortion-Inducing Pills In Tennessee

  • Wednesday, March 22, 2023

"In an effort to uphold Tennessee law as enacted by the General Assembly," Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti sent letters to Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid seeking confirmation that they will not sell or dispense mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug, in Tennessee.

Dobbs returned the authority to regulate or prohibit abortion to the people through their state governments,” General Skrmetti wrote. “Tennessee has unequivocally elected to prohibit elective abortions and to strictly regulate the use of abortion-inducing drugs such as mifepristone.”

Elective abortions are illegal under state law. See Tenn. Code Ann. § 39-15-213(b). Tennessee law allows for abortions that prevent a pregnant woman from suffering death or serious risk of substantial and irreversible bodily harm, but only when performed or attempted by a licensed physician.

General Skrmetti’s letter emphasizes both the Tennessee and federal laws which prohibit providing an abortion-inducing drugs via courier, deliver, or mail. See Tenn. Code Ann. § 63-6-1103, 18 U.S.C. § 1461. Mifepristone and other abortion-inducing drugs as particularly dangerous for pregnant mothers and are contraindicated in ectopic pregnancies.

The letter responded to recent announcements by these companies that they intend to obtain and distribute mifepristone. General Skrmetti sought confirmation from each pharmacy that they will not sell, distribute, dispense, or otherwise provide mifepristone in Tennessee.

Walgreens has already clarified that it will not distribute mifepristone in 20 states, including six states bordering Tennessee.

City Announces Weeklong Series Of Events For Students During Hamilton County Schools’ Spring Break
  • 3/22/2023

The City of Chattanooga today announced a weeklong series of community activities designed to give students safe places to gather during Hamilton County Schools’ spring break. Coordinated in ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/22/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Bicycle Stolen At Collegedale Public Library - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/22/2023

An individual reported that their bicycle had been stolen while parked at the front of the Collegedale Public Library. McKee Foods Corporation reported a lost license plate from one of their ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Ring She Lent To Co-Worker Returned; Someone Washing Clothes In Back Yard Of Condemned Property
  • 3/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/22/2023
Medical Examiner Says Victim In Trailwood Drive Execution Suffered Fatal Rifle Shot
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023
The Death Of Nuance
  • 3/21/2023
Jerry Summers: American Pride - Adam Wainwright
  • 3/20/2023
A Trailblazer in Women's History: Judge Martha Craig "Cissy" Daughtrey
  • 3/22/2023
Senator Blackburn: Biden’s Budget Promises It Can Get Worse - And Response
  • 3/20/2023
Education Update 2023
  • 3/20/2023
UT Newcomers Learning Quickly As Second Day Of Spring Practice Concludes
  • 3/22/2023
Mark Wiedmer And Mack McCarthy Return For Episode 2 Of NCAA Bracket Busters
  • 3/21/2023
  • 3/21/2023
College Sports On TV
  • 3/28/2023
Mocs Golf Team Tied For Fifth At Linger Longer Invitational
  • 3/21/2023
  • 3/22/2023
TV's Matt Paxton Comes To Goodwill to Help People Declutter And Downsize
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023
New Art Exhibit At Chattanooga Airport Features Local And Regional Artists
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023
The Death Of Nuance
  • 3/21/2023
Jerry Summers: American Pride - Adam Wainwright
  • 3/20/2023
A Trailblazer in Women's History: Judge Martha Craig "Cissy" Daughtrey
  • 3/22/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/20/2023
VIDEO: Wally's On McCallie Avenue Is Not Closing
  • 3/16/2023
Nokian Tyres Expands Dayton Factory Footprint With New 350,000 Square-Foot Warehouse
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/21/2023
Reliance Partners Acquires Assets Of Truck Team Insurance
  • 3/20/2023
Ridges Capital And Yonah Capital Announce Acquisition Of Spring City Resort And Marina
  • 3/22/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Hosting Money School April 22, Giving Away $500 To Lucky Attendee
  • 3/22/2023
Chattanooga State And UTC Launch The "ChattState UTC Connect" Dual Admission Program
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/21/2023
CHCRTA Scholarship Deadline Is April 1
  • 3/21/2023
Chattanooga Research Team Makes Waves With High Impact National Study On Stroke And AI App
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/21/2023
Program To Prevent Violence And Support At-Risk Youth Expands To Brainerd
  • 3/21/2023
Book 7 Of The Good Old Days Series Available Now
  • 3/16/2023
  • 3/14/2023
Nellie Kenyon, Newspaper Reporter, Is Topic At Chattanooga Area Historical Association
  • 3/9/2023
Local Flower Farm Has Inaugural Spring Plant Festival April 15
  • 3/21/2023
Burn Permits Required Through May 15
  • 3/21/2023
  • 3/21/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 31: Orange County
  • 3/14/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Bids Farewell To COO Jackson Andrews After 32 Impactful Years
  • 3/10/2023
Endless Spring Break Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium
  • 3/9/2023
Author Marty Solomon Shares His Passion For Biblical Truth At Local Bookstore Gathering
  • 3/22/2023
UGM Seeking Hams For Annual Easter Sunday Community Dinner
  • 3/22/2023
"Peace: We Had To Have It" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/22/2023
  • 3/21/2023