Suspicious Person Call Sunday Morning Results In Officer Involved Shooting

A suspicious person reported lurking around a residence in the 800 block of Ashland Terrace was shot by police after reaching for his weapon during his arrest Sunday.Chattanooga Police responded to the suspicious person call at 8:30 a.m.Police encountered the man, who was armed with a weapon. He was ordered multiple times to drop it and not touch it.While trying to take the man into custody, he reached for the weapon and was shot by police.He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.No officers were injured during the arrest.All involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice in officer involved shootings.The investigation is on-going and no additional details are currently available.