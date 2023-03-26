Power Still Out For Some From Saturday Storm

EPB crews, along with many contract crews. on Sunday afternoon were still dealing with the effects of Saturday's high winds.

Some households remained without power as the restoration effort continued.

EPB officials said, "Following this weekend’s powerful storm front and high winds, EPB is working around the clock to restore power. To further accelerate restoration, EPB has deployed additional crews from other areas for a total of 580 utility workers repairing Chattanooga’s power system throughout today.

"Unfortunately, the damage to power lines, utility poles and other infrastructure is substantial, so we expect to continue restoration efforts through the weekend.

"To report a problem or get more information about service to your home, please check your MyEPB App"