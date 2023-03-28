2 Women Describe Being Shot At Ooltewah Residence

Two women testified Tuesday morning about being shot by a man they said was mad because they had called police after one of his three girlfriends had been arrested.

After the preliminary hearing, General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom set a $400,000 bond for 28-year-old Brian "G-Way" Stone.

Prosecutor Carl Huskins said Stone is also facing carjacking charges in Marion County and would be returned there.

He said Stone also fired shots at two men in the same incident, but they had not come to court. They will be required to come to court to show cause why they did not appear. Stone is charged with four attempted murder counts.

After the Jan. 30 shooting, authorities said Stone and another man carjacked a DCS van that had been transporting a convicted juvenile to a facility in West Tennessee. Stone was later captured in Marion County.

One woman testified that Stone had previously lived at the house occupied by several people at 6405 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, where the shooting occurred.

She said she and the other woman were on a bed when there was a knock on the bedroom door. She said they opened it, believing it was one of the males who lived there - the son of the owner of the house. However, Stone appeared wearing a ski mask and black hoodie.

Both women said they could tell it was Stone from his voice, eyes and dreads as well as his short stature. One woman said, "He's about five feet."

The first witness said her car had been stolen a couple of weeks earlier and police were called. She said "G-Way" was mad that "Diamond" - described as one of his girlfriends - had been arrested for car theft.

She said Stone asked her to put her cell phone down, but she refused. She said he came around the bed and put a handgun to her forward. She said he pressed it in, and she responded by pressing back with her forehead.

The woman said he briefly left the room, but returned and fired four shots. She said one grazed her leg, but another went into her lower left leg and out the other side. She said she now has a drain on the wound.

She said the other woman was also hit and was bleeding profusely.

The second woman said she was a prior girlfriend of Stone. She said she is pregnant and was so at the time of the shooting.

She said five people were living at the house at the time and all were on drugs. She said she had been a fentanyl addict.

The woman said shots to her legs damaged arteries and she began losing large amounts of blood. She said she was able to crawl to the bedroom door and lock it. "I basically swam through my blood," she said. After paramedics arrived and began treating her, she said she blacked out.

She was in the hospital for 11 days and has gone through surgeries to repair her arteries.