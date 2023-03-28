Latest Headlines

Red Bank Middle School Student Arrested For Making Threat Of Mass Violence

  • Tuesday, March 28, 2023

A Red Bank Middle School student has been arrested for making a threat of mass violence.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Red Bank Middle School was notified on Tuesday at approximately 10:15 a.m. by school administrators of a possible school threat made by a student.

Upon investigating the incident, the SRD collaborated witness statements and obtained probable cause to charge the juvenile suspect via juvenile petition with a threat of mass violence on school property (TCA – 39-16-517), which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Two women testified Tuesday morning about being shot by a man they said was mad because they had called police after one of his three girlfriends had been arrested. After the preliminary hearing, ... more

A hit and run crash was reported from the Walmart parking lot after an individual had returned to their vehicle to discover a large amount of damage to their vehicle that was consistent with ... more

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

