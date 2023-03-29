Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Says Man Is Following Her To Work; Woman Beats Up On Man's Car Tag And Threatens To Slash His Tires

  • Wednesday, March 29, 2023

A woman told police she stayed with a friend at Rustic Village Apartments the night before. She said she observed a silver Nissan (TN tag) follow her to a gas station at Airport Road and Lee Highway. She said the vehicle continued to follow her, driving aggressively at times, until she got to work in Alton Park. She did not contact police until she was passing the bridge by Howard High School. Police asked her if she could identify the driver, to which she answered that she couldn't see the driver clearly, but believed it was a black male. The woman wanted the incident documented.

* * *

A suspicious vehicle was seen parked at 811 Broad St. Police found a white four-door BMW 535i legally parallel parked with a flat right front tire and with a temporary tag. The car was locked and unoccupied. A registration check on the VIN came back negative stolen and unregistered. A small bag of white crystalline substance was observed on the front driver's seat through the front window. There was not probable cause to obtain a warrant to enter the vehicle to test the substance. The owner of the vehicle was not located,

* * *

A man was maneuvering his tractor-trailer on a private lot on Artesian Circle when his trailer struck a 40-foot "Mobile Mini" storage container. No injuries were reported.

* * *

A woman on Campbell Street told police she arrived home and discovered her boyfriend inside her residence. She said they became involved in a disorder and she asked him to leave, but that he refused to go. She said she dialed 911 and he then proceeded to leave prior to police arrival. Police were unable to locate the boyfriend in the area. She told police she wanted him trespassed when located.

* * *

Police observed a black 2008 Kia RBL (TN tag). at Hendricks Street/Wilson Street. Police initiated a traffic stop due to the vehicle's brake light not working properly and improper display for the registration. Police spoke to the driver, who had proper insurance, a valid driver's license and negative warrants on file. The woman was given a verbal warning for the equipment violations.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an address on Highway 153 to trespass homeless people that had set up tents on a man's property. Officers located several tents that looked to have been recently occupied; however, there was no one in them at the time. Police told the man they would check again at a later time to trespass the people from his property.

* * *

Police found a broken-down auto at the Highway 27 Dayton Boulevard exit. The driver said she pulled to the side of the road when her silver Chevy Impala door locks started clicking and the inside lights started flickering. With the key out, lights continued to flicker inside the vehicle. TDOT arrived to attempt correcting the issue for the driver. She said her mother was on her way to pick her up.

* * *

A homeowner on Austin Drive told police he was having work done to his home and one of the workers backed their vehicle into the house, causing $3,500-$5,000 worth of damage. The window and window sill were broken, as well as the brick below it. The homeowner said it was accidental and he does not want to prosecute.

* * *

Police initiated a stop on a vehicle for a dysfunctional headlight at Bonny Oaks Drive/Youngstown Road. The driver was hesitant to pull over and pulled into a gas station half a mile from the initiation of emergency equipment. The driver pulled up to the gas station and then through the pump area before stopping and facing the road in the middle of the entrance to the station. He was informed of the issue with his vehicle and given a verbal warning.

* * *

A disorder was reported between a man and woman on Manor Road. The man told police the woman had vandalized his vehicle by tearing his tag off and hitting it multiple times. He said she also threatened to slash his tires. The man said he did not want to press charges, only for her to leave. Police told the woman to stay away from the man for the day and to relax. The two went their separate ways for the day.

Police Blotter: Woman Says Man Is Following Her To Work; Woman Beats Up On Man's Car Tag And Threatens To Slash His Tires
