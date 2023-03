Road Rage Incident Leads To Shots Fired In Red Bank; Alan Uptain Is Arrested

Alan Uptain was arrested for attempted murder after an incident on Wednesday in Red Bank.

Red Bank Police responded around 2:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Crerar Street. When police arrived, they were informed that a man was involved in an argument with two other men over an apparent road rage incident. After the argument, the suspect left the area but returned a few minutes later, where he then fired a pistol at the victims who were outside of their home.After the shots were fired, the suspect fled the area. There were no injuries reported from the gunshots.