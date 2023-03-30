Road Rage Incident Leads To Shots Fired In Red Bank; Alan Uptain Is Arrested

Alan Uptain was arrested for attempted murder after an incident on Wednesday in Red Bank. Red Bank Police responded around 2:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 4500 block of Crerar Street. When police arrived, they were informed that a man was involved in an argument with two other men over an apparent road rage incident. After the argument, the suspect left the area but returned a few minutes later, where he then fired a pistol at the victims who were outside of their home.After the shots were fired, the suspect fled the area. There were no injuries reported from the gunshots.

Detectives with the Red Bank Police Department responded to the scene to investigate. As part of the investigation, the suspect was located at a residence on Santeelah Street and was identified as Alan Uptain. Two arrest warrants were obtained on Alan Uptain for attempted murder.

Red Bank Officers and the Red Bank SWAT Team responded to the home on Santeelah Street where the suspect had been located. After approximately 2½ hours, the suspect voluntarily came out of his home on Santeelah Street and was taken into custody. He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail for booking on the two charges for attempted murder.