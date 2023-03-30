Latest Headlines

Lee Transportation Bill Passes Legislature

  • Thursday, March 30, 2023

The General Assembly on Thursday passed the Lee administration’s Transportation Modernization Act, described by the administration as "a landmark bill that will create a new strategy and invest $3.3 billion to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities."

Governor Lee said, “Tennessee needs a transportation strategy fit for the fastest-growing state in the nation, and our plan will prepare rural and urban communities for continued growth and economic opportunity, all without new taxes or debt. I commend the General Assembly for its partnership to meet our state’s transportation needs.”

His office said, "The legislation will give TDOT the resources needed to solve the state’s current and future mobility challenges, including seeking the use of public-private partnerships to preserve state funds for rural infrastructure priorities, exploring Choice Lanes to decrease congestion and increase economic impact statewide, and expanding the alternative delivery model to save taxpayer dollars and deliver road projects more efficiently."

“Tennessee’s strategic transportation plan will prepare TDOT with the resources needed to build and maintain roads across our rural and urban communities,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley“We appreciate the support of the legislature and key partners as we pave the way for Tennessee’s continued prosperity.”

The plan was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R - Franklin), Senate Transportation & Safety Chair Becky Massey (R - Knoxville), House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R - Portland), and House Transportation Chair Dan Howell (R - Cleveland).

Rep. Dan Howell, House Transportation chairman, said, "As Tennessee continues to experience unprecedented growth, investing in our transportation infrastructure is essential to ensuring residents and our economy keep moving forward. The Transportation Modernization Act will provide historic funding to address congestion in both rural and urban areas of our state. It will also provide innovative solutions to these challenges without the need to raise taxes. I was honored to guide passage of this important piece of legislation in the House, and I appreciate Governor Lee, TDOT, and my colleagues in the General Assembly for their support of this generational shift in how we address infrastructure in our state.”

Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson reassured the Rotary Club on Wednesday that the district will take Tennessee’s new third grade retention law in stride as much as possible, ... more

The General Assembly on Thursday passed the Lee administration’s Transportation Modernization Act , described by the administration as "a landmark bill that will create a new strategy and invest ... more

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said Thursday he was disappointed the budget request included no funds for inland waterways construction projects, including Chickamauga Lock. He said, "These projects, ... more

