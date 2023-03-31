Latest Headlines

Covenant College Announces Brad Voyles As Interim President

  • Friday, March 31, 2023
Brad Voyles
Brad Voyles

The Covenant College Board of Trustees announced that it has appointed Dr. Brad Voyles as interim president beginning July 1, 2023. He will serve as interim president until President Halvorson’s successor has been selected to assume office, which is expected to occur on or before July 1, 2024.

Having served for 18 years at Covenant as vice president for student development and dean of students, Dr. Voyles brings a deep understanding of the operations of the college and a clear view with regard to Covenant’s distinctive mission in the landscape of higher education.

Dean Voyles received his B.A. from DePauw University where he majored in Biological Sciences and minored in Psychology. After earning an MS Ed. in Higher Education Administration from Southern Illinois University, Dr. Voyles completed his Master of Divinity degree from Reformed Theological Seminary while working as Dean of Students at Belhaven University. In 2014, he earned his doctorate in Education Leadership and Policy from Vanderbilt University.

While serving as vice president of student development, Dr. Voyles has also played key roles in strategic planning, leading crisis response efforts including the college’s COVID-19 response, supervising key areas during times of transition, and building strong teams in his areas of oversight. He has served on the cabinet of two of the college’s presidents and is excited to continue serving with the support of a gifted and experienced cabinet.

In an announcement to the community, Chairman of the Board of Trustees R. Craig Wood said, “I am delighted with this decision. Brad’s contributions and service to the college over the past 18 years have prepared him well to bridge the gap as interim president, and to begin immediate work on the college’s short-term and longer term strategic planning with the gifted cabinet that is already in place and approved by the Board.”

Dean Voyles shared in the announcement to the community that he is “grateful for the trust extended to me by the board and for the gifted colleagues I have the privilege of serving with across campus. The faculty and staff who serve at Covenant are our greatest resource and through whom the Lord accomplishes our mission of maturing students in the areas of identity in Christ, biblical frame of reference, and service that is Christ-like.”

The Covenant board of trustees has launched the presidential search committee, made up of trustees, trustee advisers, faculty, and staff.

Latest Headlines
UCRA Date Change For Fort Payne Motor Speedway
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2023
Covenant College Announces Brad Voyles As Interim President
Covenant College Announces Brad Voyles As Interim President
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2023
TBI Releases Annual Study On Law Enforcement-Related Deaths
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2023
Randy Smith: Little Boys And Baseball
Randy Smith: Little Boys And Baseball
  • Sports
  • 3/31/2023
Weston Wamp Plans $750,000 Fund To Help Recruit Career Teachers; Adding Vacuum Truck To Combat Litter
Weston Wamp Plans $750,000 Fund To Help Recruit Career Teachers; Adding Vacuum Truck To Combat Litter
  • Breaking News
  • 3/31/2023
Aaron Nance Named New East Hamilton Football Coach
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/31/2023
Breaking News
TBI Releases Annual Study On Law Enforcement-Related Deaths
  • 3/31/2023

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Friday released a comprehensive study detailing law enforcement-related deaths that occurred in the state in calendar year 2022. The report, released ... more

Hadley Gets 12-Year Sentence For Shooting Man Who Kicked Him Out Of Club
Hadley Gets 12-Year Sentence For Shooting Man Who Kicked Him Out Of Club
  • 3/31/2023

Jerome Hadley has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison for shooting a man who had kicked him out of a club last July. Hadley, 63, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder. ... more

And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/31/2023

An officer checked the well-being of an adult with several children who were waving at passing cars in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. They were ok. Police were called to check ... more

Breaking News
Person Found To Be "Simply Resting" On Pavement At A Ball Field - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 3/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/31/2023
Police Blotter: Man Says Group Threw Rocks And Spit On His Truck; Ex-Boyfriend Threatens To Spit On Woman's Kids
  • 3/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/31/2023
Supt. Robertson Says 3rd Grade Retention Law "Is Not Going To Impact As Many Kids" As Feared
  • 3/30/2023
Opinion
Celebrating Doctors' Day
  • 3/30/2023
We Are Not The Monsters - And Response (2)
  • 3/30/2023
Rep. Greg Martin: Legislative Update For March 31
  • 3/31/2023
Stand For What Is Good - And Response
  • 3/31/2023
If Trump Was Here
  • 3/31/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Virginia Tech Women's Hoops Suddenly A UTC Family Affair
  • 3/29/2023
Randy Smith: Little Boys And Baseball
Randy Smith: Little Boys And Baseball
  • 3/31/2023
Paul Payne: Opening Day Always A Source Of Hope For Baseball Fans
  • 3/29/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Fluke Or The Future?
  • 3/31/2023
UTC Beach Volleyball Set To Host Scenic City Showdown
  • 3/31/2023
Happenings
Salvation Army Holds 2 Events To Help Provide Needs For The Homeless
Salvation Army Holds 2 Events To Help Provide Needs For The Homeless
  • 3/31/2023
Bunny Hop! Benefits Chambliss Center May 5
Bunny Hop! Benefits Chambliss Center May 5
  • 3/31/2023
Jerry Summers: The 7 Generations
Jerry Summers: The 7 Generations
  • 3/30/2023
Veterans Appreciation Event To Be Held At AT&T Field On May 21
  • 3/31/2023
Local Poet Publishes New Collection Of Poetry
Local Poet Publishes New Collection Of Poetry
  • 3/31/2023
Entertainment
The Modigliani Quartet To Conclude Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
The Modigliani Quartet To Conclude Lee’s Presidential Concert Series
  • 3/31/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Chamber Strings Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Chamber Strings Concert
  • 3/31/2023
Best of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 2)
Best of Grizzard - Never Too Late (No. 2)
  • 3/31/2023
WTCI Series Raise Your Voice To Feature Local Authors And Poets In Raise Your Hand
  • 3/30/2023
Road to Nightfall Lineup Announcement, Tickets On Sale
  • 3/30/2023
Opinion
Celebrating Doctors' Day
  • 3/30/2023
We Are Not The Monsters - And Response (2)
  • 3/30/2023
Rep. Greg Martin: Legislative Update For March 31
  • 3/31/2023
Dining
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
7 Brew Donates $1,000 To Hixson High Marching Band At Ribbon Cutting
  • 3/20/2023
Business
Unemployment Rates In Many Tennessee Counties Rebounded In February
  • 3/30/2023
Gig City Goes Quantum To Celebrate World Quantum Day With Learning Activities For Students And Curious Minds Of All Ages
  • 3/30/2023
Former TV Anchor Among Urban League’s 3 New Hires
  • 3/30/2023
Real Estate
Comfort Inn & Suites In Lookout Valley Sells For $6.9 Million
  • 3/30/2023
Bell Mill Manson In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
Bell Mill Manson In Ooltewah To Be Auctioned April 15
  • 3/27/2023
Real Estate Transfers For March 23-29
  • 3/30/2023
Student Scene
McCallie Parent Cultural Committee Hosts Inaugural Big Blue World Culture Fair
McCallie Parent Cultural Committee Hosts Inaugural Big Blue World Culture Fair
  • 3/30/2023
Southern Adventist University Hosts Historian Eric Anderson To Speak For Inaugural McArthur Lecture
Southern Adventist University Hosts Historian Eric Anderson To Speak For Inaugural McArthur Lecture
  • 3/30/2023
Baylor Sweeps Regional Science And Engineering Fair
Baylor Sweeps Regional Science And Engineering Fair
  • 3/30/2023
Living Well
Church Of Jesus Christ Donates 2 Truckloads To Chattanooga Area Food Bank
  • 3/31/2023
Honorees Announced For 2023 Annual Doctors’ Day Salute
  • 3/31/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation Announces Seniors Got Talent 2023 Show Lineup
Morning Pointe Foundation Announces Seniors Got Talent 2023 Show Lineup
  • 3/31/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Reflecting On Vietnam War While Attending 50th Anniversary Ceremony
  • 3/31/2023
64th Roark-Conner Virtual Reunion Open Through March 31
  • 3/28/2023
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
Bradley County Gets Picture Of 1st Clerk Of Court
  • 3/27/2023
Outdoors
Soldiers Fishing: Finding Sustenance And Healing In Calm Waters
  • 3/31/2023
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
  • 3/29/2023
Public Comment Period Open On Proposed 2023-24 Hunting Regulations
  • 3/28/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
Easter Sunrise Service To Be Held At The Duck Pond
Easter Sunrise Service To Be Held At The Duck Pond
  • 3/31/2023
Bob Tamasy: Searching For The Secret To A Long Life
Bob Tamasy: Searching For The Secret To A Long Life
  • 3/30/2023
Woodlands Gathering Church To Host Gregory Baney Speaking On Indigenous Peoples History In The U.S.
  • 3/27/2023
Obituaries
Wayne Eugene Willison
Wayne Eugene Willison
  • 3/31/2023
Alan Bullard
Alan Bullard
  • 3/31/2023
Harvey Stanford “Stan” Sanders
Harvey Stanford “Stan” Sanders
  • 3/31/2023
Area Obituaries
McAmis, Shirley Jean (Cleveland)
McAmis, Shirley Jean (Cleveland)
  • 3/31/2023
Timmerman, Larry Joseph (Cleveland)
Timmerman, Larry Joseph (Cleveland)
  • 3/31/2023
Kelly, Gerald W. (Cleveland)
Kelly, Gerald W. (Cleveland)
  • 3/31/2023