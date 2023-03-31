Covenant College Announces Brad Voyles As Interim President

The Covenant College Board of Trustees announced that it has appointed Dr. Brad Voyles as interim president beginning July 1, 2023. He will serve as interim president until President Halvorson’s successor has been selected to assume office, which is expected to occur on or before July 1, 2024.

Having served for 18 years at Covenant as vice president for student development and dean of students, Dr. Voyles brings a deep understanding of the operations of the college and a clear view with regard to Covenant’s distinctive mission in the landscape of higher education.

Dean Voyles received his B.A. from DePauw University where he majored in Biological Sciences and minored in Psychology. After earning an MS Ed. in Higher Education Administration from Southern Illinois University, Dr. Voyles completed his Master of Divinity degree from Reformed Theological Seminary while working as Dean of Students at Belhaven University. In 2014, he earned his doctorate in Education Leadership and Policy from Vanderbilt University.

While serving as vice president of student development, Dr. Voyles has also played key roles in strategic planning, leading crisis response efforts including the college’s COVID-19 response, supervising key areas during times of transition, and building strong teams in his areas of oversight. He has served on the cabinet of two of the college’s presidents and is excited to continue serving with the support of a gifted and experienced cabinet.

In an announcement to the community, Chairman of the Board of Trustees R. Craig Wood said, “I am delighted with this decision. Brad’s contributions and service to the college over the past 18 years have prepared him well to bridge the gap as interim president, and to begin immediate work on the college’s short-term and longer term strategic planning with the gifted cabinet that is already in place and approved by the Board.”